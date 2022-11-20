Raila's terse statement demanding apology from Moses Kuria, stand on GMO maize

The ODM party leader expressed his opposition to the planned importation of genetically modified maize and noted that the CS’s remarks that Kenyans can add GMOs to the list of things that can kill them since they will die anyway, is callous and regrettable.

“Moses Kuria’s remarks on this matter are regrettable. To say that even without GMOs, Kenyans will die anyway is a mockery to the people of Kenya.

“GMO’s are dangerous to both human and animals lives and that they have been banned in major European countries and Americas. Parliament should take the lead on this matter,” read part of the statement released by the former Prime Minister on Sunday, November 20.

Odinga voiced his opposition to the government’s plan to import 10 million bags of genetically modified maize into the country.

"Party Leader Raila Odinga opposes the planned importation of GMO maize by the Ruto administration.

“The directive will flood Kenyan market with cheap maize forcing farmers to sell their produce at a loss to match the competition. We will oppose this directive and stand in solidarity with our farmers because they have invested a lot to grow maize and they cannot be impoverished by imported product.” Added the terse statement released by Odinga.

The CS attracted backlash after he recently remarked that Genetically Modified Organisms foods can actually lead to death but would be imported into the country anyway and the public is at liberty to add it to the list of causes of death in Kenya since Kenya is a hotbed of death anyway.

"We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death.

"And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food," Kuria remarked.