Green Park terminus: Payment of Sh650 million to pensioners delayed

Reports reveal that the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had struck a deal with Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme in 2020 to purchase the 18-acre piece of land located at Railways Club at a fee of Sh7.9 billion.

Based on the agreement, Government through the National Treasury would make the payment in installments of Sh106 million on a monthly basis starting January 2021. The payments were consistent whole of last year but the remittances have stopped since the beginning of the year.

“We are yet to receive a shilling this year. The government had promised to release Sh650 million by last Friday after pensioners demonstrated outside Treasury Building. President Uhuru Kenyatta is now planning to open the terminus yet his government is yet to honour its promise,” Henry Toili, a member of the scheme told Business Daily.

Pulse Live Kenya

Launch postponed

The revelation comes on the day NMS announced the postponement of the launch of the terminal whose operation was to start on Tuesday, May 24. NMS had earlier announced that PSVs plying Ngong' road and Argwings Kodhek road will pick and drop passengers at terminal from today.

However, in a statement released on Monday, NMS said the postponement was granted following a request for a time extension by PSV operators.

"NMS wishes to notify the public that the operationalization of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on 24th May 2022 has been postponed following a request for a time extension by PSV operators," NMS said in a tweet.