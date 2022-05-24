8,000 Kenya Railways pensioners are demanding Sh650 million payment for the land where the Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi sits on.
Green Park terminus: Payment of Sh650 million to pensioners delayed
Pensioners have not been paid since the start of the year
Reports reveal that the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had struck a deal with Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme in 2020 to purchase the 18-acre piece of land located at Railways Club at a fee of Sh7.9 billion.
Based on the agreement, Government through the National Treasury would make the payment in installments of Sh106 million on a monthly basis starting January 2021. The payments were consistent whole of last year but the remittances have stopped since the beginning of the year.
“We are yet to receive a shilling this year. The government had promised to release Sh650 million by last Friday after pensioners demonstrated outside Treasury Building. President Uhuru Kenyatta is now planning to open the terminus yet his government is yet to honour its promise,” Henry Toili, a member of the scheme told Business Daily.
Launch postponed
The revelation comes on the day NMS announced the postponement of the launch of the terminal whose operation was to start on Tuesday, May 24. NMS had earlier announced that PSVs plying Ngong' road and Argwings Kodhek road will pick and drop passengers at terminal from today.
However, in a statement released on Monday, NMS said the postponement was granted following a request for a time extension by PSV operators.
"NMS wishes to notify the public that the operationalization of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on 24th May 2022 has been postponed following a request for a time extension by PSV operators," NMS said in a tweet.
Public Service Vehicle operators had requested a delay in the launch to figure out exactly how the green park will operate. "Under the plan, some vehicles will not be in business as some Saccos will cease operating,” said Matatu Welfare chairman Dickson Mbugua.
