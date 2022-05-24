RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Green Park terminus: Payment of Sh650 million to pensioners delayed

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Pensioners have not been paid since the start of the year

8,000 Kenya Railways pensioners are demanding Sh650 million payment for the land where the Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi sits on.
8,000 Kenya Railways pensioners are demanding Sh650 million payment for the land where the Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi sits on.

8,000 Kenya Railways pensioners are demanding Sh650 million payment for the land where the Green Park bus terminus in Nairobi sits on.

Recommended articles

Reports reveal that the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had struck a deal with Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme in 2020 to purchase the 18-acre piece of land located at Railways Club at a fee of Sh7.9 billion.

Based on the agreement, Government through the National Treasury would make the payment in installments of Sh106 million on a monthly basis starting January 2021. The payments were consistent whole of last year but the remittances have stopped since the beginning of the year.

“We are yet to receive a shilling this year. The government had promised to release Sh650 million by last Friday after pensioners demonstrated outside Treasury Building. President Uhuru Kenyatta is now planning to open the terminus yet his government is yet to honour its promise,” Henry Toili, a member of the scheme told Business Daily.

Nairobi Commuter Trail bus at passenger drop point at Green Park Terminal on March 25, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]
Nairobi Commuter Trail bus at passenger drop point at Green Park Terminal on March 25, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] Pulse Live Kenya

The revelation comes on the day NMS announced the postponement of the launch of the terminal whose operation was to start on Tuesday, May 24. NMS had earlier announced that PSVs plying Ngong' road and Argwings Kodhek road will pick and drop passengers at terminal from today.

However, in a statement released on Monday, NMS said the postponement was granted following a request for a time extension by PSV operators.

"NMS wishes to notify the public that the operationalization of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on 24th May 2022 has been postponed following a request for a time extension by PSV operators," NMS said in a tweet.

Public Service Vehicle operators had requested a delay in the launch to figure out exactly how the green park will operate. "Under the plan, some vehicles will not be in business as some Saccos will cease operating,” said Matatu Welfare chairman Dickson Mbugua.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Am not going for any elective post - Alfred Mutua clears air after speculations

Am not going for any elective post - Alfred Mutua clears air after speculations

Green Park terminus: Payment of Sh650 million to pensioners delayed

Green Park terminus: Payment of Sh650 million to pensioners delayed

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Igathe finally responds to viral memes

Igathe finally responds to viral memes

Sonko breaks silence over allegations of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter

Sonko breaks silence over allegations of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter

DPP comes to the rescue of shoplifter Alvin Chivondo

DPP comes to the rescue of shoplifter Alvin Chivondo

Somalia’s new President Sheikh Mohamud sworn into office

Somalia’s new President Sheikh Mohamud sworn into office

Lee Kinyajui's campaign vehicle kills two in road accident

Lee Kinyajui's campaign vehicle kills two in road accident

Wetangula to defend senate seat despite Kenya Kwanza promise

Wetangula to defend senate seat despite Kenya Kwanza promise

Trending

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI released photos of women accused of drugging revellers in Nairobi clubs