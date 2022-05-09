RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tuju scoffs at Mutua's exit from Azimio

Denis Mwangi

Tuju says Azimio had intelligence that Alfred Mutua was negotiating with Kenya Kwanza alliance

Azimio la Umoja Executive Director Raphael Tuju has scoffed at the news that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking to the media from Nairobi Serena Hotel, Tuju claimed that Mutua wanted the agreement signed by Azimio la Umoja constituent parties in order to compare notes with the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The former Jubilee Sec Gen added that Azimio leaders were aware that the governor had been in negotiations with their rivals.

Raphael Tuju (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga
Raphael Tuju (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Some of them were negotiating with the other side and needed this document for purposes of benchmarking, and since we knew this from our intelligence, there was no reason to continue to engage them,” he said.

Mutua said that his decision to leave the Raila Odinga-led coalition was fueled by unfulfilled requests to be given the agreement signed by constituent parties.

However, Tuju said responded that the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader was not willing to support the coalition and was using the agreement as an excuse to leave.

A marriage certificate does not make the marriage, it does not matter what is in the document, the document of the coalition is just a document, what is carried to the next level is goodwill,” the Azimio Executive Director noted.

They know what they signed, and they read, if you tell me you signed without reading, whose problem is that?” Tuju added.

In a press briefing on Monday, Mutua vowed to shift his support from Azimio Presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga to Deputy President William Ruto.

"We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning," Mutua said during his press briefing.

Alfred Mutua Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

"You can be well assured, that the William Ruto you knew will not be the same now that he is with Mutua. Your fears are now allayed... I will make sure he doesn't do any wrong," he announced.

Denis Mwangi

