Otiende Amollo's son's fiancé addresses dress code after netizens reaction

In a photo shared online, the senior counsel is in the company of Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed, his son Rodney and his son’s fiancé.

Reactions of netizens regarding Rodney’s fiancé dress code on the photo forced her to promise to revisit her wardrobe twice next time.

Through her Instagram stories, Cecilia said next time she was going to put on something covering her entire body such as a dera.

“Sawa abasi next time ni Dera.. Relaaaaax” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Earlier the internet was ablaze with comments of how indecent she was in the presence of her fiancés father.