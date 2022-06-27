RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Otiende Amollo's son's fiancé addresses dress code after netizens reaction

Amos Robi

Otiende Amollo shared a photo of him, CS Amina Mohammed, his son and his son's fiancé which sparked debate on whether the fiancé was properly dressed

Otiende Amollo,CS Amina Mohamed, Rodney and fiance Cecilia
Rarieda member of parliament Atiende Amollo’s son’s fiancé was forced to give in to social media pressure of promising to dress properly next time he is with his father in law.

In a photo shared online, the senior counsel is in the company of Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed, his son Rodney and his son’s fiancé.

Reactions of netizens regarding Rodney’s fiancé dress code on the photo forced her to promise to revisit her wardrobe twice next time.

Through her Instagram stories, Cecilia said next time she was going to put on something covering her entire body such as a dera.

“Sawa abasi next time ni Dera.. Relaaaaax” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Rodney and fiancé Cecilia
Earlier the internet was ablaze with comments of how indecent she was in the presence of her fiancés father.

A section of Rarieda constituents were also on the law makers neck questioning why he was living large yet his people were out suffering

Amos Robi

