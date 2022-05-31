Reactions as Bahati, Jalang'o & MC Jessy are cleared by IEBC to vie for MP seats

On Tuesday, an excited Jalang’o said that the Returning Officer in Lang’ata constituency has cleared him and its now confirmed that he will be on the ballot to face off with UDA’s Nixon Korir.

“IEBC cleared! No turning back.

“All the papers are good and the Returning Officer as rubber stamped our documents an indication that we are ready for the journey and no turning back. I am registered and cleared to run for Member of National Assembly in the August 2022 General Election,” Jalang’o said.

Comedian-cum-politician, Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy who is vying for the Imenti South Parliamentary seat has also been cleared by IEBC.

“Cleared! Now we have been officially Registered and Cleared by IEBC for Member of National Assembly seat for South Imenti Constituency.

"To God Alone be all the Glory. Sasa Ni Ground mpaka 9th August 2022 - Bunge Pap,” MC Jessy announced.

Jubilee Party candidate in Mathare Constituency Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has also been given the green light by IEBC to contest in the upcoming general election.

“Finally cleared by the IEBC, Thank you god, thank yo Jubilee party, thank you Mathare for entrusting me with this opportunity to bring the change we have been longing for....it's time to change our leadership, time to vote one of our own. it's time for #mtotowamathare. Vote Kevin Bahati Kioko next member of parliament Mathare constituency,” Bahati remarked.

Grandpa Records CEO Yusuf Noah aka Refigah has also been cleared by IEBC to vie for Kibra Constituency MP seat.

“We are delighted to have been cleared today by IEBC to vie for the Kibra Constituency parliamentary seat under the Azimio la Umoja Umbrella. Yusuf Noah is now a verified candidate to contest the August 9th 2022 General Elections, under the DAP-K party for Kibra constituency. Upon successful verification and confirmation by the referee body, we were delightedly received by hundreds of Kibra residents at the Kibra DC grounds. Asante Kibra. The journey begins now,” Refigah said.