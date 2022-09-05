Reactions as Nakuru man is unceremoniously whisked away by Ruto’s security detail

Many pointed out that just the other day, Ruto branded himself as a hustler and freely interacted with the public, sharing meals with them, promoting their businesses and hosting them at his Karen home but things have since changed suddenly now that he was declared the president-elect.

Others pointed out that Ruto is now the president-elect with tight security hence whisking away the man was justified but this was rebutted by the fact that even during the campaigns, he was a suiting Deputy President with tight security.

Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some reactions to the incident.

Vincent Mong’are: Hustler Nation kweli. That is a hustler being manhandled like that for daring to get closer to a fellow hustler.

Soyinka Lempaa: Freedom came and left immediately.

Asher Omondi: He forgot the campaign is over. No more PR .

Mwari Wa: He is no longer your hustler nonsense...... your importance ended at the polling station.

Patricia Kalegi: Woiyeeeeee, He's nolonger approachable or fellow hustler, Your importance ended at ballot box. Such a pitty.

Mburu Ngugi: That guy must be a dynasty who wanted to disturb the peace of a humble poor hustler Ruto . Dynasty must fall.

HIRAM Gakembu: Ruto is now a President.....so accessing him is now more difficult

Stephen Kimanzi: why not let the man reach his fellow hustler or he doesnt value being down to earth after chebukatikati ascended him to power?

Ruto had on Sunday, September 4, attended a thanksgiving service at Larmudiac High school in Njoro, Nakuru county when a man breached his security protocol to hand him a file.

The president-elect’s security detail swung it action almost immediately and whisked the man away, but by then, his mission had already been accomplished.