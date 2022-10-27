Reality check forces Ruto to switch up campaign promises

President Ruto intends to use the meeting to reiterate his government’s plans following the approval of his Cabinet.

The meeting will also address house leadership roles and membership of key committees that will be instrumental in delivering his pledges to Kenyans, such as the Sh50 billion hustlers fund.

The news desk understands the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting is set to start as early as 7:30 am and is likely to end at 9:30 am.

The MPs are expected to adopt the list detailing the committees' membership later in the day when the house convenes.

This will signal the start of the implementation of Ruto’s policies and manifesto after months of waiting for Parliament to constitute committees and vet Cabinet Secretaries.

Review of campaign promises

This comes against the backdrop of the dawning reality that has forced President Ruto to review some of his campaign promises and timelines.

Earlier this week, the head of state asked Kenyans to give him a grace period of about one year to bring down the cost of maize flour.

However, on several occasions during the campaign period, Ruto noted that addressing the cost of maize flour, a staple food, was not rocket science and promised relief for Kenyans immediately after being sworn in.

His manifesto also said the price of maize flour would decrease within the first 100 days of his administration.

The President has also reviewed his promise that the hustlers' fund would provide loans to enterpreneurs in Kenyans at no interest rate.