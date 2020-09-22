Good news for all tech-enthusiasts, smartphone users and gamers as one of the greatest devices of our time starts selling in Kenya today.

The recently launched realme C15 goes on sale today, September 21, 2020 at various trusted dealers’ shops in the country.

realme is an upcoming trusted brand with the all-rounded entry level “C-series” product range and the premium flagship “X-series” category of smartphones.

realme C15 6000mAh smartphone with Al Quad Camera starts selling in Kenya at Ksh16.999

The company launched the C15 on September 18, 2020 creating a buzz of the revolutionary smartphone which is also a first of its kind in the Kenyan market.

Why you should get the realme C15

The C15 is a smartphone worth your time for a number of reasons, top on that list is that it is the first 6000mAh smartphone with an Al Quad camera.

To simplify the tech lingo, this means the C15 has four intelligent camera lenses on the rear of the mobile phone. Such a powerful camera coupled with the 6000mAh battery ensures you get to enjoy your smartphone for longer than most of the products in the market.

The realme C15 battery can support up to 46 hours of continuous calls or 28 hours of YouTube watching, with an average standby time of up to 57 days.

It’s also 18W quick charge enabled meaning the battery charges really fast, 25% in just 30 minutes!

The smartphone is powerful, and features the Helio G35 eight-core processor whose main frequency reaches up to 2.3GHz which always works well for daily App operation or gaming.

In terms of storage, the C15 comes in either 64GB or 128GB internal storage and is further enabled to support up to 256GB memory expansion on its MicroSD slot.

One more reason is the sleek design; a 6.5-HD+ Mini-drop fullscreen with high screen-to-body ratio and an ultra-wide Quad Camera.

This brilliant phone is retailing at Ksh16,999 only! Another great reason why you should go out and get it!

