The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Reason behind shilling's sharp rise & why Kenyans are rushing to dispose dollars

Denis Mwangi

A source from a local bank confirmed to the news desk that they had witnessed an increase in the number of Kenyans disposing dollars, due to speculation that the dollar would continue to lose against the shilling.

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge during a past media interview
CBK Governor Kamau Thugge during a past media interview

In recent days, the Kenyan shilling has seen an unprecedented rally against the US dollar, reaching its first peak since the mid-2023.

Recommended articles

This surge has been attributed to a combination of strategic interventions by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and a robust influx of foreign investments, particularly in Kenyan domestic debt securities.

The CBK, adhering to its policy of intervening in the foreign exchange market only to curb undue volatility, made a significant move.

US dollars.Reuters
US dollars.Reuters Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

By purchasing dollars, the bank aimed to slow down the shilling's rapid appreciation, which, at one point, saw an almost 8% increase in its value against the dollar, showcasing a strength not seen since June 2023.

This intervention was a response to the shilling's sharp rise, which was propelled by hefty foreign inflows into Kenyan bonds and the successful resolution of a looming $2 billion Eurobond due in June.

A source from a local bank confirmed to the news desk that they had witnessed an increase in the number of Kenyans disposing dollars, due to speculation that the dollar would continue to lose against the shilling.

Some banks are buying dollars as low as Sh130 while selling as high as Sh153.

Adding to the fiscal landscape's intrigue is Kenya's issuance of a new $1.5 billion Eurobond set to mature in 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

This strategic move is part of a broader financial plan to manage existing debts, including a tender offer aimed at repurchasing a significant portion of the $2 billion bond maturing in June.

Furthermore, the government's sale of a Sh70 billion infrastructure bond which attracted over Sh288 billion in bids (a 412% subscription rate), highlighted the strong confidence of offshore investors in Kenya's economic prospects.

READ: 9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

This financial dynamism, characterized by the CBK's adept market interventions and the surge in foreign investment, underscores Kenya's growing stature in the global financial arena.

CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge
CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Shilling's strength, supported by the central bank's policies and the allure of Kenya's debt instruments to international investors, reflects a delicate approach to financial management and economic growth.

As Kenya continues to navigate its fiscal challenges, the CBK's role in ensuring stability and confidence in the Kenyan shilling remains pivotal, marking a period of significant financial resilience and strategic economic planning.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reason behind shilling's sharp rise & why Kenyans are rushing to dispose dollars

Reason behind shilling's sharp rise & why Kenyans are rushing to dispose dollars

Raila declares interest in AU Commission Chairperson seat

Raila declares interest in AU Commission Chairperson seat

Uproar as Karen Nyamu breaks traffic rule as police officer watches [Video]

Uproar as Karen Nyamu breaks traffic rule as police officer watches [Video]

Sh45M contract dispute '4 men' wanted to negotiate with Kelvin Kiptum before crash

Sh45M contract dispute '4 men' wanted to negotiate with Kelvin Kiptum before crash

EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review

EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review

EPRA announces reduction of fuel prices for February

EPRA announces reduction of fuel prices for February

Cabinet approves sale of 1 bank & 5 state-owned hotels

Cabinet approves sale of 1 bank & 5 state-owned hotels

Kenyans react to company policy banning Val's Day gift drop-offs at workplace

Kenyans react to company policy banning Val's Day gift drop-offs at workplace

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Financial agreements worth KSh350 billion have been signed during President William Ruto’s visit to Japan.

Samurai Bond, Mombasa Gateway Bridge & other deals worth Sh350B Ruto secured in Japan

The Embakasi fire tragedy

New video shows moments before Embakasi gas explosion as fresh details emerge

A crowd at the scene where several people died and others went blind after consuming illicit brew in Kirinyaga

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Actor Charles Ouda

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser