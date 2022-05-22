RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Red Card 2022: IEBC asked to block 25 politicians from vying in elections [Full List]

A number of these political aspirants have tainted integrity - NIA

National Integrity Alliance's 2022 Red Card list includes Anne Waiguru, Babu Owino, Lilian Omollo and Mike Sonko
The National Integrity Alliance (NIA) in a meeting held Sunday launched its 2022 Red Card Campaign.

The campaign has listed former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Mathira MP and Kenya Kwanza’s presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino among other leaders as unfit to vie for any elective posts in the August 9, 2022 polls.

NIA lists the politicians to have ‘questionable’ integrity recommending they be barred from being on the ballot box, less than three months to the elections.

“We have been closely monitoring key developments in regard to the enforcement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity. With the August 2022 General Election drawing closer, we note that various political formations have nominated candidates to vie for elective seats, and various individuals have also presented themselves to contest as independent candidates. Regrettably, a number of these political aspirants have tainted integrity,” NIA said.

Following an implication for a graft allegation against MP Gachagua which prompted the Assets and Recovery Authority to freeze his accounts with approximately Sh200 million in unexplained assets, the NIA asked the IEBC to bar the first time lawmaker from being considered as a running mate for the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Rigathi’s charges of conspiracy to defraud County Government of Nyeri and fraudulent acquisition of public property would also act as a stumbling block to his nomination as deputy president.

NIA is a coalition is made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The red card list 2022 which was released by NIA is comprised of the following politicians:-

  1. Aisha Jumwa – Malindi gubernatorial aspirant
  2. Ali Korane – Garissa gubernatorial aspirant
  3. Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant
  4. Babu Owino – Embakasi East MP aspirant
  5. Cleophas Malala – Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant
  6. Daniel Manduku – Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant
  7. Didmus Barasa – Kimilili MP aspirant
  8. Evans Kidero – Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant
  9. Fahim Twaha – Lamu gubernatorial aspirant
  10. Godhana Dhadho Gaddae – Tana River gubernatorial aspirant
  11. Johanna Ng’eno – Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant
  12. John Walukhe – Sirisia MP aspirant
  13. Joseph Samal – Isiolo North MP aspirant
  14. Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant
  15. Lilian Omollo – Embu senatorial aspirant
  16. Mathew Lempurkel – Laikipia North MP aspirant
  17. Mike Mbuvi Sonko – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant
  18. Mohamed Abdi Mohamud – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant
  19. Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant
  20. Oscar Sudi – Kapseret MP aspirant
  21. Phillip Kaloki – Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant
  22. Rigathi Gachagua – Deputy President nominee
  23. Samson Cherargei – Nandi senatorial aspirant
  24. Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West MP aspirant
  25. Sospeter Ojaamong’ – Teso South MP aspirant

According to NIA the list is authentic and trusted as it has information from oversight institutions.

“It includes information gathered from existing reports by oversight institutions including, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG), the Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Parliament and various cases before the courts both concluded and active,” said NIA.

