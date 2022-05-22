Red Card 2022: IEBC asked to block 25 politicians from vying in elections [Full List]

The campaign has listed former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Mathira MP and Kenya Kwanza’s presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino among other leaders as unfit to vie for any elective posts in the August 9, 2022 polls.

NIA lists the politicians to have ‘questionable’ integrity recommending they be barred from being on the ballot box, less than three months to the elections.

“We have been closely monitoring key developments in regard to the enforcement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity. With the August 2022 General Election drawing closer, we note that various political formations have nominated candidates to vie for elective seats, and various individuals have also presented themselves to contest as independent candidates. Regrettably, a number of these political aspirants have tainted integrity,” NIA said.

Following an implication for a graft allegation against MP Gachagua which prompted the Assets and Recovery Authority to freeze his accounts with approximately Sh200 million in unexplained assets, the NIA asked the IEBC to bar the first time lawmaker from being considered as a running mate for the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Rigathi’s charges of conspiracy to defraud County Government of Nyeri and fraudulent acquisition of public property would also act as a stumbling block to his nomination as deputy president.

NIA is a coalition is made up of Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

The red card list 2022 which was released by NIA is comprised of the following politicians:-

Aisha Jumwa – Malindi gubernatorial aspirant Ali Korane – Garissa gubernatorial aspirant Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant Babu Owino – Embakasi East MP aspirant Cleophas Malala – Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant Daniel Manduku – Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant Didmus Barasa – Kimilili MP aspirant Evans Kidero – Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant Fahim Twaha – Lamu gubernatorial aspirant Godhana Dhadho Gaddae – Tana River gubernatorial aspirant Johanna Ng’eno – Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant John Walukhe – Sirisia MP aspirant Joseph Samal – Isiolo North MP aspirant Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant Lilian Omollo – Embu senatorial aspirant Mathew Lempurkel – Laikipia North MP aspirant Mike Mbuvi Sonko – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Mohamed Abdi Mohamud – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant Oscar Sudi – Kapseret MP aspirant Phillip Kaloki – Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant Rigathi Gachagua – Deputy President nominee Samson Cherargei – Nandi senatorial aspirant Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West MP aspirant Sospeter Ojaamong’ – Teso South MP aspirant

According to NIA the list is authentic and trusted as it has information from oversight institutions.