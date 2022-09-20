Political parties registrar snubs UDM's defection from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza

UDM, which has 8 MPs, defected from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza after he was declared president.

However, the party has filed a lawsuit after Ms Nderitu wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Monday, September 19, recognising UDM as a member of Azimio OKA.

In the August 2022 General Election, the Azimio OKA coalition garnered 173 MP seats against Kenya Kwanza which had 164 MPs.

This made the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s camp the majority side in the National Assembly.

However, defections by the UDM legislators and the move by a number of independent MPs to join Kenya Kwanza changed the dynamics to stand at Kenya Kwanza - 175 and Azimio - 162.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance is backing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa for the majority leader position while Azimio is supporting Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

This has caused confusion as both Ruto and Raila’s camps claim to be the majority side, and a determination on the membership of UDM will settle the matter.

The law bars a political party from being a member of more than one coalition.

According to regulations set by the Azimio coalition, no member party is allowed to leave the coalition for at least a year. With a period of fewer than six months to the General Election in August, none of the parties is allowed to exit.

The Azimio alliance agreement also specifically stipulates: “No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election.”