Political parties registrar snubs UDM's defection from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza

Denis Mwangi

The battle of which camp is the majority side heads to the courts

UDM leader and Mandera Senator Ali Roba with President William Ruto
UDM leader and Mandera Senator Ali Roba with President William Ruto

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has snubbed the move by the United Democratic Party (UDM) to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

UDM, which has 8 MPs, defected from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance to join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza after he was declared president.

However, the party has filed a lawsuit after Ms Nderitu wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Monday, September 19, recognising UDM as a member of Azimio OKA.

In the August 2022 General Election, the Azimio OKA coalition garnered 173 MP seats against Kenya Kwanza which had 164 MPs.

UDM leader and Mandera Senator Ali Roba
UDM leader and Mandera Senator Ali Roba Pulse Live Kenya

This made the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s camp the majority side in the National Assembly.

However, defections by the UDM legislators and the move by a number of independent MPs to join Kenya Kwanza changed the dynamics to stand at Kenya Kwanza - 175 and Azimio - 162.

READ: Jubilee sends warning to MP's shifting to Ruto's camp

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance is backing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa for the majority leader position while Azimio is supporting Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

This has caused confusion as both Ruto and Raila’s camps claim to be the majority side, and a determination on the membership of UDM will settle the matter.

The law bars a political party from being a member of more than one coalition.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium.
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his manifesto in a ceremony held at Nyayo Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya

According to regulations set by the Azimio coalition, no member party is allowed to leave the coalition for at least a year. With a period of fewer than six months to the General Election in August, none of the parties is allowed to exit.

READ: Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

The Azimio alliance agreement also specifically stipulates: “No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election.”

It further clarifies that should a member wish to leave, they can only do so after giving 90-days' notice to the Coalition Council.

