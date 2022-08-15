RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Reinstated Kenyatta University VC sacked by university council

Authors:

Amos Robi

Professor Wainaina had been reinstated by the Environment and Lands court

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina before addressing students and staff at the KU Amphitheatre on July 12, 2022.
Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina before addressing students and staff at the KU Amphitheatre on July 12, 2022.

The Kenyatta University council has sacked recently reinstated Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina

Wainaina who was reinstated by a court order has been dismissed by the council which has advised the university staff not to take any further instructions from him.

The council has stuck with Prof Waceke Wanjohi who was appointed in acting capacity until a permanent replacement for Prof Wainaina.

“Further to the earlier communication from the Kenyatta University Council, I write to inform you that the Council via a letter to Prof. Paul K. Wainaina, resolved to summarily dismiss him from service with effect from 5 August 2022,

Therefore, any communication and/or instructions from him are null and void. I, therefore, request you to remain focused and ensure that the University continues to run smoothly without any disruption,” read the memo from Kenyatta university.

READ: Kenyatta University appoints acting VC despite court orders

The Council's Chairperson Prof. Crispus Kiamba, on August 5, determined Prof. Waceke as the Acting Vice-Chancellor until a permanent one is posted to the university and he advised students and staff to support the new VC.

“The attention of the university community is drawn to a decision by the Hon. Justice Gakeri of the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi on 4th August 2022 where the court dismissed an application by Prof. Paul Wainaina for injunctive orders.

"Arising from the above developments, Council has resolved that Prof Waceke Wanjohi continues as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University until further notice," he stated.

The university’s decision came after a court reinstated Prof. Wainaina pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Kenyatta University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Waceke Wanjohi
Kenyatta University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Waceke Wanjohi Kenyatta University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Waceke Wanjohi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru-Wainaina saga leads to lawsuit

The court through Justice Jacob Gakeri in his judgement ordered the institution to reinstate the embattled Professor and that all parties involved in the matter should appear before any judge on July 28 for a hearing.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, this honourable court is pleased to issue a temporary order suspending the implementation of the decision contained in the letter dated July 12 by Professor Crispus Kiamba in toto suspending, terminating and/or dismissing the petitioner from the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, rendering his position vacant and/or revoking his salary,” ruled Justice Gakeri.

Authors:

Amos Robi

