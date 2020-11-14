The Energy Regulatory and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) has announced that the price of super petrol will drop by Sh1.42, while that of diesel will reduce by Sh2.21 per litre from midnight.

The price of Kerosene will similarly reduce by Sh2.10 per litre rounding off the all inclusive drop in fuel costs

“The changes in this month’s prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 4.45 per cent, diesel by 7.42 per cent and kerosene decreasing by 7.42 percent,” EPRA said in statement.

Subsequently, the cost of super petrol in Nairobi is expected to fall to Sh105.85 per litre, while the price of diesel and kerosene will fall to Sh90.70 and Sh.81.63 respectively.

The all round drop in fuel costs is expected to slam the brakes on rising consumer costs which surged last month owing largely to previous fuel cost increases.

EPRA announces new fuel prices

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019, Legal Notice No. 196 of 2010 and Legal Notice No. 26 of 2012, @EPRA_Ke

has calculated the maximum wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products that will be in force from 15th November to 14th December 2020.

Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol decreases by Kshs.1.42 while Diesel and Kerosene decreases by KShs.2.21 & KShs.2.10 per litre.

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Kshs.105.85, Kshs.90.70 and Kshs.81.63 respectively in Nairobi starting midnight" reads part of the statement from EPRA.