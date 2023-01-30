ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned surgeon and Nation columnist Dr. Yusuf Dawood dies at 94

Denis Mwangi

Dr. Dawood, who had a long and illustrious career as a surgeon and medical columnist, was best known for his Surgeon's Diary column in the Sunday Nation.

Renowned surgeon and popular columnist, Dr. Yusuf Kodwavwalla Dawood, has passed away at the age of 94 in the United Kingdom.

The news was confirmed by his son Jaan Yusuf, who expressed his condolences on Saturday morning, saying “my dad slipped away from us in the early hours of this morning. May his soul rest in peace.

Dr. Dawood, who had a long and illustrious career as a surgeon and medical columnist, was best known for his Surgeon's Diary column in the Sunday Nation.

Renowned surgeon and popular columnist, Dr. Yusuf Kodwavwalla Dawood, Pulse Live Kenya

For 38 years, he captivated audiences with his insightful writing, offering a unique perspective on medicine, health and wellness.

Through his writing, he allowed his readers to interact closely with him, offering a ‘medical sermon’ every Sunday that provided valuable insights into the medical world.

Dr. Dawood was born in India in 1928 and came to Kenya in 1961, where he launched his surgical career at the Aga Khan Hospital.

He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the executive director of the hospital in 1975. In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Dawood was a committed member of the Rotary, serving as the president of all Rotary clubs in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

One of the highlights of Dr. Dawood's career was his writing. In one of his articles, he famously mentioned that he had four wives - surgery, Rotary, writing and Marie Dawood.

This witty response nearly got him in trouble with Marie, as he later explained in another interview.

Renowned surgeon and popular columnist, Dr. Yusuf Kodwavwalla Dawood, Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the potential controversy, Dr. Dawood's writing was always filled with humor and insight, making him one of the most popular columnists in Kenya.

Dr. Dawood's death has sparked an outpouring of condolences from his fans and colleagues, who remember him as a talented surgeon and dedicated Rotarian.

Denis Mwangi

