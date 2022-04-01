Murkomen confirms he 'mobilizes' crowds for political rallies

On April 1, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician took a swipe at the Azimio La Umoja presidential campaign which had made a stopover in Iten, a famous town in Elgeyo Marakwet.

According to Murkomen, only leaders respected and loved by the people can bring together crowds for the purpose of making a political rally appear packed.

In the online post, Murkomen remarked: "If my friend Raila Odinga had informed me that he was planning a rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, I would have mobilized for him. Siasa sio uadui (Politics cannot make us enemies). Now see the embarrassment he put himself by working with people who are rejeckitedi (sic)."

Murkomen, a lawyer by profession, did not plainly state whether the crowds he "mobilises" are compensated for their attendance and time.

He also did not indicate whether he provides the mobilisation service as a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, or outside his county.

Kenyan politicians have been known to enlist the help of local leaders in the areas where they hold their campaign rallies.

Local leaders are assumed to have touch with voters at the grassroots and oftentimes, the local leaders are willing to work with national leaders in exchange for the political association.

Raila's reaction to Supreme Court BBI verdict

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Friday popularising his presidential bid in Elgeyo-Marakwet County where he was hosted by Governor Alex Tolgos and other leaders from the Jubilee party.

On arrival in Iten, Raila stated: "It feels good to catch up with some of my long-time friends in Iten."

The stopover at what is considered Dr William Ruto's backyard came just a day after the Supreme Court declared BBI unconstitutional.

Reacting to the judgement from the Supreme Court judges, Raila posted online: "We will not stop deliberations on the way forward that will decide on a future course of action that protects the interests of all those who voted to see the amendments come to light. For now, we have an election to WIN!"