RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Reprieve for billionaire Humphrey Kariuki as court quashes Sh17 billion tax case

Authors:

Amos Robi

Humphrey Kariuki was being charged for Sh17 billion tax evasion

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki
Businessman Humphrey Kariuki

Billionaire businessman Humphrey Kariuki has a reason to smile after the High Court in Milimani quashed tax evasion charges against him.

Recommended articles

In a ruling made by Justice Anthony Mrima, the court noted that the prosecution of the tycoon who was facing a Sh17 billion tax evasion case was being handled by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers instead of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Kariuki’s defence team led by lawyers Cecil Miller and Paul Muite argued that the charges against their client were not solid as they came from the Director of Criminal Investigations instead of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The DPP had in April last year issued a gazette notice appointing three officers from KRA to prosecute the Humphrey case. Justice Mrima said the case did not have legal basis as the entity charging Kariuki was also undertaking investigations on him.

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki and his defenfe team
Businessman Humphrey Kariuki and his defenfe team Businessman Humphrey Kariuki wins application against DPP Noordin Haji at High Court Pulse Live Kenya

“It is apparent that the criminal case lacks any legal leg to stand on since the decision to charge was made by the National Police Service who was the investigator. Further, the charges were also drafted by the same investigator and that the prosecution was undertaken by the complainant (KRA),” said the judge.

The court said that KRA could investigate tax offences but had no authority to prosecute them. In 2019, Kariuki alongside Geoffrey Kaaria Kinoti, Simon Maundu, Kepha Githu Gakure, Robert Murithi, Peter Njenga Kuria, Africa Spirits Limited and Wow Beverages Limited were arraigned in court for 11 criminal charges related to tax evasion.

“Once the National Police service conducts and completes any investigations and makes recommendations then unless sanctioned by the DPP to arrest suspects or to undertake further investigations over a matter, that is the end of the role of the NPS in the criminal justice system. The matter is then taken over by the DPP,” he said.

Humphrey Kariuki with lawyers Cecil Miller and Kioko Kilukumi
Humphrey Kariuki with lawyers Cecil Miller and Kioko Kilukumi Police launch investigations on mysterious death of an AP at Humphrey Kariuki's Africa Spirits Limited factory in Thika Pulse Live Kenya

Justice Mrima further said that no court in Milimani law courts will handle cases that are not brought forward by the legal prosecutors.

"No Court in Kenya shall forthwith accept, register and in any manner whatsoever deal with any charge sheets not prepared and signed by any of the unlawful prosecutors,” Mrima said in his judgement.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I am not the owner of the company - Tabitha Keroche reveals in court

I am not the owner of the company - Tabitha Keroche reveals in court

Raila Odinga unveils his national campaign point men [Full List]

Raila Odinga unveils his national campaign point men [Full List]

Reprieve for billionaire Humphrey Kariuki as court quashes Sh17 billion tax case

Reprieve for billionaire Humphrey Kariuki as court quashes Sh17 billion tax case

I'm not going for any elective post - Alfred Mutua addresses speculations

I'm not going for any elective post - Alfred Mutua addresses speculations

Green Park terminus: Payment of Sh650 million to pensioners delayed

Green Park terminus: Payment of Sh650 million to pensioners delayed

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Igathe finally responds to viral memes

Igathe finally responds to viral memes

Sonko breaks silence over allegations of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter

Sonko breaks silence over allegations of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter

DPP comes to the rescue of shoplifter Alvin Chivondo

DPP comes to the rescue of shoplifter Alvin Chivondo

Trending

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI released photos of women accused of drugging revellers in Nairobi clubs