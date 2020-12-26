Former Chief Justice Evans Gicheru has passed on at the age of 79.

The sudden demise of the ex-Judiciary President was made public by Chief Justice David Maraga who said that Gicheru will be remembered for his role in enriching Judicial independence in Kenya.

The cause of his death is yet to be revealed

“I am deeply sudden to announce the demise of retired Chief Justice Evans Gicheru which occurred this morning.

Justice Gicheru has a lengthy career in the public service which when he was appointed District officer in Wajir. He later worked as a senior State Counsel in the office of the Attorney General and as an administrative officer in the office of the President, before joining the Judiciary as a Judge of the High Court in 1982" reads part of David Maraga's statement.