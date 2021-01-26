Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said that he does not, agree with All Saints Cathedral Provost Reverend Sammy Wainaina’s remarks on BBI and politicians, but he speaks for many Kenyans.

Taking to Twitter, Murkomen said that the Reverend has previously preached on the Hustler vs Dynasty politics and the political con games going on in the country looks like a lone voice in the wilderness but many share the same view as him.

He added that he does not agree with him (Rev. Wainaina), but he respects the clergyman.

“Rev. S. Wainaina recently gave a fiery sermon on Hustlers vs Dynasty. On Sunday he gave another fiery sermon against BBI& the current prevailing political deceit. He looks like a lone voice in the wilderness but he speaks for many. I don’t agree with him on everything but I respect him,” said Murkomen.

All Saints Cathedral Provost Reverend Sammy Wainaina

On Monday, Rev. Wainaina defended remarks he made during a church service on January 24, 2020, where he criticized the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), accusing the politicians of using the church because the money they give comes with conditions.

"We have money for BBI yet it will only benefit a few people...BBI will not solve your problems. We have money for BBI but we don't have money to build schools and our children are learning under trees," said the Reverend.

