Rigathi Gachagua and the running-mate dilemma in Kenya Kwanza coalition

Thomas Bosire

The running mate slot continues to be a bone of contention in the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza alliance

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during UDA presidential campaign rallies on March 12, 2022
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during UDA presidential campaign rallies on March 12, 2022

In an interview with Nation, vocal lawmaker and career civil servant Rigathi Gachagua has explained that he would not mind occupying the running mate position.

This comes amid reports that leaders from the Mt Kenya region were mounting pressure on the United Democratic Alliance's leadership, demanding that the seat should be given to one of their own, more so the Mathira Member of Parliament (MP).

Gachagua in the interview further added that: "You cannot stop people from wishing you well. That is natural and I have no problem. People can pray for me and wish me well. If I get it, well and good. If not, equally, well and good.

"I have no fixed mind except for the fact that we must form the next government and I must be part of it in whatever capacity," he brushed off.

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Rigathi has in the past pointed out that UDA had already settled on Mt Kenya taking the running-mate slot and that ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his team should forget about it.

As the clock ticks towards the August 9 General Election, it’s a delicate balance for DP Ruto who seeks to form a formidable force and avert a possible fallout.

Mudavadi's supporters are also at crossroads pushing for their leader to be given the slot.

Speaking in a rally on Saturday March 12, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala argued that the Mudavadi - a former vice president - deserves the position as he is the most qualified in the coalition.

Senator Cleophas Malala at the ANC National Delegates Conference held at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022
Senator Cleophas Malala at the ANC National Delegates Conference held at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“This time around, we are giving a demand that this is a coalition of parties, this is not a coalition of regions. People cannot agree that since they come from the mountain, they should be deputy president and not us.

“We as a party say that when UDA takes Presidency, then ANC should take the DP slot,” said the lawmaker. Malala has been known to speak as a mouthpiece for Mudavadi.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

Rigathi Gachagua and the running-mate dilemma in Kenya Kwanza coalition

