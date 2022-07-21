Ruto will outsmart Raila during debate - Gachagua

According to Gachagua, the former Prime Minister, should prepare for a tough debate, come Tuesday, July 26. "DP Ruto is ready for the debate, and he will outsmart him. Wait and see; We are ready," said Gachagua.

The Member of Parliament for Mathira made the statement while speaking to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates at Gathara market in Kinangop constituency.

Final details about the forthcoming Presidential debate

The debate between Deputy President William Ruto and Odinga will be the second and final one of the day.

The presidential debate is set to be conducted in two tiers, the first one will feature Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah and Agano party presidential candidate Senior Counsel David Mwaure Waihiga.

The first debate which will feature candidates with popularity ratings below 5% will be moderated by Smriti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

The second tier which will see candidates whose ratings are above 5% in the recent polls will be moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen Tv and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN news.

Panel discussions for both debates will be spearheaded by Joe Ageyo of NTV. The head of the presidential debate secretariat Clifford Machoka has assured that the selected moderators went through a strict procedure before being chosen.