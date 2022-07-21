RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto will outsmart Raila during debate - Gachagua

Cyprian Kimutai

The debate between Raila and Ruto will take place on Tuesday, July 26

A collage photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga
A collage photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has advised Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to expect fireworks in the forthcoming Presidential debate.

According to Gachagua, the former Prime Minister, should prepare for a tough debate, come Tuesday, July 26. "DP Ruto is ready for the debate, and he will outsmart him. Wait and see; We are ready," said Gachagua.

The Member of Parliament for Mathira made the statement while speaking to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates at Gathara market in Kinangop constituency.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Rigathi Gachagua (L) and running mate of Azimio la Umoja (aspiration to unite) political alliance Martha Karua attend the deputy presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, on July 19, 2022, ahead of August's general elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Rigathi Gachagua (L) and running mate of Azimio la Umoja (aspiration to unite) political alliance Martha Karua attend the deputy presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, on July 19, 2022, ahead of August's general elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

READ: Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their net worth during debate

The debate between Deputy President William Ruto and Odinga will be the second and final one of the day.

The presidential debate is set to be conducted in two tiers, the first one will feature Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah and Agano party presidential candidate Senior Counsel David Mwaure Waihiga.

The first debate which will feature candidates with popularity ratings below 5% will be moderated by Smriti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

The second tier which will see candidates whose ratings are above 5% in the recent polls will be moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen Tv and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN news.

Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN news will moderate the Presidential debate featuring Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto
Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN news will moderate the Presidential debate featuring Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto

Panel discussions for both debates will be spearheaded by Joe Ageyo of NTV. The head of the presidential debate secretariat Clifford Machoka has assured that the selected moderators went through a strict procedure before being chosen.

“The moderators have been selected based on rigorous criteria that, among other things endear principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues in this election,” said Machoka in his statement.

READ: Presidential debate: Smriti Vidyarthi, Ken Mijungu, Yvonne Okwara, Eric Latiff to moderate

Cyprian Kimutai

