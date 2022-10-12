RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Magoha may not be leaving government anytime soon

Amos Robi

Prof. Magoha is the outgoing CS for Education and has previously served as chairperson in KNEC

Prof George Magoha and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Prof George Magoha and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, could be landing a different government post following a statement by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Read Also

Speaking during the launch of President William Ruto's task force for reviewing the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) on Wednesday, DP Gachagua heaped praises on Prof. Magoha noting that his service in the ministry has been commendable.

“The outgoing CS we want to thank you, You have expressed patriotism that though you are outgoing, you did not just leave other people to come and take care of the ministry. You have been very committed, and you have assisted this team in building a foundation.

"I want to assure you that we are not in a hurry to get rid of you. Take your time. This is your country and government. Although there is an incoming CS, I am sure you will hold his hand. When the need arises and we need your input, I am sure the president will call you to come and assist us," he stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

The Ministry of Education has been assigned to Ezekiel Machogu who is yet to take office as he awaits vetting by the National Assembly. If approved, Machogu’s task will be to implement the reforms proposed by the 49-member team task force.

The commission to review the CBC is made up of among others former university Vice-chancellors, Gitahi Kiama, Paul Wainaina, and former private school heads Mutheu Kasanga among others.

DP Gachagua urged the task force not to work with aims of praising the government rather tell them as it is.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and CS George Magoha at the Kenya Music Festival Gala and State Concert held at Kisumu Girls High School on September 23, 2022
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and CS George Magoha at the Kenya Music Festival Gala and State Concert held at Kisumu Girls High School on September 23, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing

"Professor Munavu and your team, the way the outgoing CS has said, tell us the truth, raw as it is and don't look back. We are not interested in being praised and being told what we want to hear," DP Gachagua said.

The DP said the current administration was not going to be expecting heaps of praise like the previous one did.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Magoha may not be leaving government anytime soon

Why Magoha may not be leaving government anytime soon

DPP Haji's brother nominated for senior role in the Senate

DPP Haji's brother nominated for senior role in the Senate

DCI reveals details of man behind scotched robbery at Equity Bank

DCI reveals details of man behind scotched robbery at Equity Bank

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Police respond swiftly to bank robbery attempt in Nairobi West [Videos]

Police respond swiftly to bank robbery attempt in Nairobi West [Videos]

Police probe disappearance of Ugandan MP in Nairobi

Police probe disappearance of Ugandan MP in Nairobi

Sh1.5M church heist: How suspect escaped capture by CCTV cameras

Sh1.5M church heist: How suspect escaped capture by CCTV cameras

81-year-old US tradition that Grand Mullah wants Ruto to adopt

81-year-old US tradition that Grand Mullah wants Ruto to adopt

Ruto silences President Suluhu's staffer in joint media briefing [Video]

Ruto silences President Suluhu's staffer in joint media briefing [Video]

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Citizen TV studio

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter