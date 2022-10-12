Why Magoha may not be leaving government anytime soon

Speaking during the launch of President William Ruto's task force for reviewing the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) on Wednesday, DP Gachagua heaped praises on Prof. Magoha noting that his service in the ministry has been commendable.

“The outgoing CS we want to thank you, You have expressed patriotism that though you are outgoing, you did not just leave other people to come and take care of the ministry. You have been very committed, and you have assisted this team in building a foundation.

"I want to assure you that we are not in a hurry to get rid of you. Take your time. This is your country and government. Although there is an incoming CS, I am sure you will hold his hand. When the need arises and we need your input, I am sure the president will call you to come and assist us," he stated.

The Ministry of Education has been assigned to Ezekiel Machogu who is yet to take office as he awaits vetting by the National Assembly. If approved, Machogu’s task will be to implement the reforms proposed by the 49-member team task force.

The commission to review the CBC is made up of among others former university Vice-chancellors, Gitahi Kiama, Paul Wainaina, and former private school heads Mutheu Kasanga among others.

DP Gachagua urged the task force not to work with aims of praising the government rather tell them as it is.

"Professor Munavu and your team, the way the outgoing CS has said, tell us the truth, raw as it is and don't look back. We are not interested in being praised and being told what we want to hear," DP Gachagua said.