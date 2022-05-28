RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How we defeated Jubilee's plan to replace Ruto with Moi - Rigathi

Charles Ouma

Rigathi Gachagua details what saved DP Ruto from being kicked out of the Jubilee government and being replaced with Senator Gideon Moi

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua speaks during tha launch of Moses Kuria's manifesto on May 28, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua speaks during tha launch of Moses Kuria's manifesto on May 28, 2022

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that the Jubilee party had plans of kicking out Deputy President William Ruto and replacing him with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Gachagua who was speaking in Marakwet East on May 27 detailed that Jubilee embarked on a plan to impeach Ruto and deny him all the privileges that come with the Office of the Deputy President.

The Mathira lawmaker alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men who were behind the move had already settled on Senator Moi.

Gachagua explained that the plan was foiled as Jubilee MPs lacked the numbers to impeach Ruto and consequently decided not to table the motion in parliament.

According to Gachagua, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men had marshaled Jubilee troops in what would have been the ultimate showdown and would have succeeded had they gotten the required numbers to impeach Ruto.

Kenya's Deputy President, and also Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto (R), pose for a photo with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, at the Deputy's official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Deputy President, and also Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto (R), pose for a photo with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, at the Deputy's official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Kenya Kwanza running mate discouraged Marakwet East voters from electing independent candidates, noting that Ruto will need numerical strength in parliament.

He called for six-piece voting of UDA candidates, likening the independent candidates to a vehicle without a number plate and noting that such a vehicle can only belong to crooks.

Reports of a plan to impeach DP Ruto over accusations of fighting the Jubilee government from within first surfaced in March 2022.

At the time, Jubilee Vice-Chair David Murathe confirmed in an interview on Citizen TV that the party was planning to kick out DP Ruto and his allies from their political seats for "promoting the affairs of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party".

Murathe opined that Ruto, having dumped Jubilee and joined UDA as its presidential candidate, was holding office illegally as it is unconstitutional for the DP to join another political party apart from that he was elected into office.

Shortly afterwards on March 26, 2022, President Uhuru opened up on his strained relationship with his deputy while addressing Gìkùyù elders who visited him at State House with allegations of sabotage and a plot to engineer Uhuru’s impeachment surfacing.

Charles Ouma

