Rigathi Gachagua's soft life photos light up social media

Gachagua was received by Governor Anyang Nyong’o and Education CS George Magoha at the Kisumu International Airport after flying from Nairobi.

During the flight, the DP was seen rocking sunglasses and enjoying all the trappings of power including flying in the Kenya Airforce jet.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua inside the Kenya Airforce Dash 8 plane heading to Kisumu on September 23, 2022

The seating arrangement inside the plane showed Gachagua living the soft life, tucked into his own seat, with his table and enjoying a cup of tea, as the rest of the passengers were paired up in the back.

Rigathi was accompanied by Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, former Kakamega Senator among others.

President William Ruto who is away in the US has also been seen using the aircraft a number of times for his local travel when he deputised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It appears that other than inheriting Ruto's position as deputy president, Gachagua will also have the Kenya Airforce De Havilland Canada Dash 8-103 at his disposal.

The aircraft is a short-haul twin turbo propeller plane that is well-known for its high performance, safety, and versatility.

The aircraft has a capacity of up to 39 passengers depending on the seat configuration.

Production of the aircraft stopped in 2005 but many of the planes are still active in airlines across the world.

