The High Court has ordered that Sh202 million which had been frozen at accounts belonging to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua be surrendered to the government.
Rigathi Gachagua loses Sh202 million
This is a blow to DP Ruto’s running mate who had already declared his plans to build a house with the money
The four accounts opened at a local bank held Sh202 million cash suspected to be proceeds of corruption.
This is a blow to Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate who had already declared his plans to build a house with the money if he wins the case.
Justice Esther Maina found that while the MP acknowledged receiving cash from government agencies, there was no proof that he provided any services or commodities to the government.
“I have carefully considered the evidence on record including affidavits, annexures and submissions by all parties and I am satisfied that the funds are liable for forfeiture to the government,” she ruled.
More to follow…
