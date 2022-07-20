RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua, Karua declare their net worth on live TV

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua revealed that they have a combined net worth of about Sh950 million

Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate
Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and his Azimio la Umoja counterpart Martha Karua revealed their net worth during the deputy presidential debate that was held at the Catholic University of East Africa on Tuesday evening.

Recommended articles

Gachagua said that he was worth an estimated Sh800 million while Karua declared that she was worth Sh150 million.

He explained that the government had frozen at least Sh200 million cash held in various bank accounts and not billions as widely reported.

Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate
Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate Pulse Live Kenya

Rigathi claimed he made a huge part of the money as a businessman during retired President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure but was at pains to explain why he engaged in business with county governments which were not operational during Kibaki’s reign.

I had the money when I supported Uhuru in 2013, I still had the money when I supported him in 2017. When I refused to abandon Ruto, they froze my funds all of a sudden,” he said.

On her part, Karua accused the Kenya Kwanza running mate of greed by acquiring more than double her worth, defending that she was not a huge fan of amassing wealth.

Just about Sh150 million and that is because the Sh56 million I had declared in 2013 has appreciated because of the inflation,” she revealed her wealth.

The Azimo running mate added that she did not hold any ambition of becoming a billionaire, defending that she did not acquire any land to her benefit during her service to the nation.

Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate
Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate Pulse Live Kenya

I’m not thirsty for land, and I’m not thirsty for worldly goods. I’m happy to have a house in Nairobi that I call home and have a house in my father’s land [in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County]. I do not look for property; not everyone is happy to amass [undeserved wealth],” she said.

The two also answered to allegations of involvement in corruption where Rigathi claimed that he was being wrongfully targeted for political reasons, accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind it.

READ: Karua will jail you - Uhuru warns rogue politicians

Karua also responded to an accusation of receiving a bribe from a cigarette manufacturer, to which she responded that the cash donation was made to her political campaign foundation and not her personal funds.

The UK ended investigations into the matter but the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said the evidence gathered “did not meet the evidential test for prosecution as defined in the Code for Crown Prosecutors”.

The two competitors were also asked the prices of basic commodities such as milk, bread and kerosene.

Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate
Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate Pulse Live Kenya

They scored points for answering about the prices of bread and milk but Gachagua said he couldn't tell the price of Kerosene because he had not been to the supermarket for a long time.

Many Kenyans questioned why the Kenya Kwanza running mate thought that kerosene was sold at supermarkets.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru promotes his current and former Aide de Camps in new KDF appointments

Uhuru promotes his current and former Aide de Camps in new KDF appointments

Uhuru issues update on price of maize flour

Uhuru issues update on price of maize flour

DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

IEBC give 3 reasons why Kigame doesn't qualify to run for presidency

IEBC give 3 reasons why Kigame doesn't qualify to run for presidency

CS Matiang'i opens Sh81 million Anti-Terror Police Unit facilty

CS Matiang'i opens Sh81 million Anti-Terror Police Unit facilty

ICC witness mysteriously dies in Kakamega

ICC witness mysteriously dies in Kakamega

House help who stole Sh4M from CAS arrested at witchdoctor's home

House help who stole Sh4M from CAS arrested at witchdoctor's home

Gachagua, Karua declare their net worth on live TV

Gachagua, Karua declare their net worth on live TV

Joho and Junet question Ruto and Gachagua's source of helicopters

Joho and Junet question Ruto and Gachagua's source of helicopters

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Maize flour