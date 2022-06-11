Gachagua on police uniforms: Ni uniform ya women's guild tutarudisha PCEA

Gachagua who was addressing the Kenya Kwanza county economic forum in Nyandarua on Saturday, June 11 promised to revoke the new blue police uniform, stating that it uniform for PCEA’s women’s guild.

The Mathira MP made it clear that he will abolish the police uniform and take it back to PCEA church where it belongs according to him.

He also alleged that police officers have suffered in the hands of Interior Cabinet Secretary and his Principal Secretary - Fred Matiang’i and Karanja Kibicho - and he is keen on bringing it all to an end.

"Mumesumbuliwa sana na Matiang'i na Kibicho. Ata ile uniform ya blue ambayo hawataki, tutawaondolea tuwarudishie ile ya Kitambo. Hiyo ya blue tutarudishia kanisa ya PCEA. Hiyo ni uniform ya women's guild.

"(You have gone through a lot at the hands of Matiang’i and Kibicho. We will change the blue uniform that our officers do not want and revert to the previous one. We will return the blue one to PCEA church. It is the uniform for the women’s guild)," he said.

Outlining the Kenya Kwanza agenda for the police service, Gachagua promised to address the long-standing salaries issues.

According to the Mathira lawmaker, the salaries have stagnated since President Mwai Kibaki left office in 2013.

Gachagua maintained that Kenya Kwanza is fully briefed of the challenges facing the police service and accused the interior ministry of neglecting the men in uniform.

He also slammed Matiang’i and Kibicho who he accused of intimidating police officers and other state officers to support Azimio la Umoja candidate, Raila Odinga.

"Tunataka kuambia machiefs,tumesikia vile munatishwa ati msaidie Raila kushinda kura ati msipomsaidia mtafutwa. Msijali, imebaki siku 57 tutarudisha nyinyi kwa kazi. Tunataka kuwahakikishia maafisa wote kuwa kazi zao hazitapotea.