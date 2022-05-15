RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

This is the best day of my life - Gachagua after running mate selection

Amos Robi

I will not let you down, I will not let the hustler nation down - Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (Twitter)

The Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has said he cannot wait to work with his presidential candidate upon election into office.

Speaking after being officially unveiled, Gachagua said he was honoured by the responsibility he had been shouldered ahead of the elections and that it was the greatest day of his life.

Gachagua said he did not take for granted the chance he had noting there were many others who were qualified for the position.

“There were many in our alliance who would have been qualified for the task, the trust and confidence you have shown me is a privilege I will not let the hustler nation down,” Gachagua noted.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua presiding over a graduation ceremony for TVET scholars sponsored by Bahati Constituency NG-CDF on April 1, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua presiding over a graduation ceremony for TVET scholars sponsored by Bahati Constituency NG-CDF on April 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

In the unveiling, the deputy president also made different regional appointments who will steer the coalition’s teams in the respective regions for the campaign activities

Governors Amason Kingi, Salim Mvurya, former governor Isa Timami and Lydia Haika will take charge of the Coast region activities.

The eastern region will be under the stewardship of senator Johnstone Muthama, Alfred Mutua, Jomathan Weke, Peninah Malonza and Irene Mwau will take charge of the South Eastern activities.

“We have also agreed that our speaker Justin Muturi, Mithika Linturi and Beatrice Nkatha will also involve other leaders in providing leadership in the Mt Kenya east region,” the DP stated.

Alice Wahome, Mwangi Kiunjuri Governor Ann Waiguru, Kimani Ichungwa, William Kabogo and Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga have been appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza campaigns in the Central Kenya region.

Rigathi Gachagua and DP Ruto
Rigathi Gachagua and DP Ruto Rigathi Gachagua and DP Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The Rift Valley region on the hand has delegated the leadership of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, former cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Moses Lenokulal, Peris Tobiko and Kipchumba Murkomen.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Charles Nyachae, Eliud Owalo, Sylvanus Osoro and Vincent Kemosi will lead campaigns in the Nyanza region whereas in the Western block Kenneth Lusaka Benjamin Washiali and Ababu Namwambwa will oversee the campaigns in that region.

Amos Robi

