Gachagua reveals how he plans to get in shape as he addresses his weight

Amos Robi

Gachagua said he weighed 94Kgs but planned to drop to 84Kgs in the next three months

Rigathi Gachagua's with his family
Rigathi Gachagua's with his family

Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua has addressed his weight and wardrobe as he prepares to be sworn into office.

Gachagua who was speaking before he left for the Kasarani stadium as he was working out said he was concerned about his shape noting that he intends to get in shape as he has fully equipped gym in his house. The remarks come after he has been constantly criticized for being in bad shape and his wardrobe also failing at times.

Gachagua attributed the fall back from staying to witch-hunt from the state which saw him forced to shift attention to focus on battling the state.

Gachagua said he had a functioning gym he set over a decade ago but said he lacked the time to work out.

Rigathi Gachagua working out in a gym
Rigathi Gachagua working out in a gym

"I put up this gym 15 years ago and after the state onslaught, I did not come here. I am in pretty bad shape as I have gained weight. Now that things have changed, I will be back. Many people have been raising questions about how I dress. I had no luxury to look at how I dressed. My eyes were always over my shoulders and taking care of my family," he stated.

Gachagua revealed that he weighed 94 Kilograms and was planning to cut in the coming months and that Kenyans are going to love his shape as he was not in the proper state of mind to attend to his matters as he feels safe.

“For the last 9 years, I have been under surveillance from state agencies. They have been following me wherever I go, listening to my telephone calls and following my wife and children. In the last two weeks that has changed. I feel safer now,” he stated.

Rigathi Gachagua's with his family
Rigathi Gachagua's with his family

Raila Odinga

Amos Robi

