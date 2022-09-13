Gachagua reveals how he plans to get in shape as he addresses his weight

Gachagua who was speaking before he left for the Kasarani stadium as he was working out said he was concerned about his shape noting that he intends to get in shape as he has fully equipped gym in his house. The remarks come after he has been constantly criticized for being in bad shape and his wardrobe also failing at times.

Gachagua attributed the fall back from staying to witch-hunt from the state which saw him forced to shift attention to focus on battling the state.

Gachagua said he had a functioning gym he set over a decade ago but said he lacked the time to work out.

Rigathi Gachagua working out in a gym Pulse Live Kenya

"I put up this gym 15 years ago and after the state onslaught, I did not come here. I am in pretty bad shape as I have gained weight. Now that things have changed, I will be back. Many people have been raising questions about how I dress. I had no luxury to look at how I dressed. My eyes were always over my shoulders and taking care of my family," he stated.

Gachagua revealed that he weighed 94 Kilograms and was planning to cut in the coming months and that Kenyans are going to love his shape as he was not in the proper state of mind to attend to his matters as he feels safe.

“For the last 9 years, I have been under surveillance from state agencies. They have been following me wherever I go, listening to my telephone calls and following my wife and children. In the last two weeks that has changed. I feel safer now,” he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Am not boarding, why Raila will not attend Ruto's inauguration

Former Prime Minister and Azimio coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga has shot down an invitation by President-elect Dr. William Samoei Ruto to attend his inauguration that is scheduled to take place today at Kasarani International Stadium, Nairobi.

In a notice the leader issued late last evening, the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya party leader Odinga turned down the invitation by Ruto to his inauguration, saying he still believes the election was flawed adding that he cannot take part in promoting impunity.

Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

"This (Monday, September 12, 2022) evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from Dr. William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022. I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns," the former PM lamented in the notice.