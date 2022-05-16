Gachagua vows not to hunt President Kenyatta after retirement despite persecution

Gachagua said despite painting them as graft Lords and persecuting them, the Ruto government would not go after him adding that the president would get all his retirement benefits.

“Despite persecuting Dr Ruto and his allies, myself included, we will protect you, as your friend and personal assistant between 2001 and 2006, I assure you that you shall be safe in retirement. We will ensure that you get all your perks and benefits as per the law, I will be there for you,” Gachagua spoke on Inooro TV.

DP Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua also pledged to protect interests of the Mt. Kenya region and vowed to raise alarm should the deputy president make any moves that would in any way seem to shortchange the region and that he would ensure the region would get its share of resources from the national government.

“I will lead protests should anyone in our government attempt to joke around with the wellbeing of Mt Kenya people and I will protect all the interests of Mt Kenya region should we win the presidential polls,” Gachagua stated.

The Mathira member of parliament also distanced himself from corruption charges arguing that his tribulations were politically driven.

