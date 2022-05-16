Gachagua vows not to hunt President Kenyatta after retirement despite persecution

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza coalition if elected will not go after President Uhuru Kenyatta who would have retired.
Gachagua said despite painting them as graft Lords and persecuting them, the Ruto government would not go after him adding that the president would get all his retirement benefits.
“Despite persecuting Dr Ruto and his allies, myself included, we will protect you, as your friend and personal assistant between 2001 and 2006, I assure you that you shall be safe in retirement. We will ensure that you get all your perks and benefits as per the law, I will be there for you,” Gachagua spoke on Inooro TV.
Gachagua also pledged to protect interests of the Mt. Kenya region and vowed to raise alarm should the deputy president make any moves that would in any way seem to shortchange the region and that he would ensure the region would get its share of resources from the national government.
“I will lead protests should anyone in our government attempt to joke around with the wellbeing of Mt Kenya people and I will protect all the interests of Mt Kenya region should we win the presidential polls,” Gachagua stated.
The Mathira member of parliament also distanced himself from corruption charges arguing that his tribulations were politically driven.
"The Kenyan constitution is very clear, that you can only be barred from political office when you have been convicted and you have exhausted the mechanisms offered by law for appeal, Nelson Mandela was jailed for 27 years for conspiring to overthrow the State, he came from prison to be the greatest president South Africa has ever had,” Gachagua said.
