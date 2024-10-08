Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training.

Before ascending to this position, his closest brush with power was as a personal assistant to Uhuru Kenyatta, who at the time was the opposition leader but later became president.

From his disputed Mau Mau lineage to corruption probes, Gachagua has carved his own controversial path, pushing forward with his views despite their unpopularity.

Now, he faces a potential impeachment in the National Assembly. Isolated and under pressure, Gachagua walks a political tightrope, while his boss remains notably silent on his possible removal.

Rigathi Gachagua's early life & education

Rigathi Gachagua was born in 1965 in Ruguru Village, Mathira West, Nyeri County, to Nahashon Gachagua and Martha Kirigu, both of whom were prominent Kanu politicians.

He is the youngest in a large polygamous family of nine. Gachagua’s roots are steeped in Kenya’s Mau Mau history, as he claims to come from a family of the militant group that fought for the country’s independence.

Rigathi attended Kabiruini Primary School before proceeding to Kianyaga High School in Kirinyaga County where he graduated with A levels in 1983.

After finishing high school, he joined the Administration Police Institute in 1990 for paramilitary training. Later, between 1999 and 2000, he attended the Kenya School of Government, where he pursued an Advanced Public Administration course.

Rigathi then joined the University of Nairobi, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science and Literature in 1989.

Rigathi Gachagua's political beginnings

After completing his studies, Rigathi began his career in public service. He initially worked as an administrative officer and later was promoted to District Officer in Kirinyaga District.

His hard work led to a position in the Office of the President, where he served as a Permanent Secretary to the Cabinet and head of public service between 1991 and 1997. During this time, he also served as District Officer 1 in Kakamega and Kirinyaga.

In 1999, Rigathi ventured into private business, but he returned to the political scene in 2001 when he was appointed as a personal assistant to Uhuru Kenyatta, who was then the Minister for Local Government.

He worked closely with Kenyatta for five years before their relationship soured, marking a turning point in his political career.

Rigathi Gachagua with the late Nderitu Gachagua

Rigathi officially entered elective politics in 2017 when he successfully ran for the Mathira Constituency parliamentary seat. He served for one term before joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the 2022 general elections.

His strong alliance with now-President William Ruto earned him the position of Ruto's running mate. Together, they successfully campaigned and won the August 2022 elections, propelling Rigathi into the position of Deputy President.

Rigathi Gachagua, self proclaimed 'kingpin' of Mount Kenya region

Since becoming Deputy President, Rigathi has sought to solidify his political influence, particularly in the Mount Kenya region.

He has openly declared himself the ‘Kingpin’ of the region, which has sparked disagreements with other local leaders. His bold claims and actions have not sat well with everyone in the region, leading to tensions within the political landscape.

To further entrench his authority, Rigathi has been leading the fight against alcoholism and drug abuse in the Mount Kenya region.

Rigathi Gachagua's net worth

Rigathi Gachagua is not just a politician; he has significant business interests. His family has invested heavily in the hospitality industry.

When his brother, Nderitu Gachagua, passed away in 2017, Rigathi inherited an estate worth Sh2 billion. This estate includes properties like Olive Gardens Hotel in Nairobi, Vipingo Beach Resort in Kilifi, and Queens Gate Serviced Apartments and Resort in Nairobi.

Gachagua also owns a Sh1.5 billion piece of land near JKIA in Nairobi and a 29-acre parcel in Nyeri.

He boasts of running a successful dairy farm that earns him approximately Sh1.5 million monthly. He has said that the community in Rift Valley often gifts him cows as a token of appreciation during his visits.

His sons have also ventured into the hospitality industry, managing the family’s investment in the Outspan Hotel in Nyeri Town, which closed in 2023, and Treetops Lodge, which reopened in August 2024 after a two-year closure.

Corruption allegations against Rigathi Gachagua

Rigathi's career has not been without controversy. Before the 2022 elections, he was embroiled in a corruption scandal, accused of defrauding various government agencies, including the Nyeri County government and the Mathira Constituency Development Fund, allegedly amassing Sh7.3 billion in undelivered supplies.

First arrested in July 2021, Rigathi’s case lingered in court for 15 months before it was dismissed in November 2022, just two months after he took office as Deputy President.

The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence, and Rigathi walked free. This development raised eyebrows, particularly as the then-Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, who dropped the charges, later became Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment

Rigathi Gachagua's latest challenge comes in the form of a looming impeachment in the National Assembly.

His outspoken nature, particularly his claim to the leadership of the Mount Kenya region, has put him at odds with many within the political class.

The impeachment motion listed five main allegations against Gachagua, citing violations of Article 10 of the Constitution, which encompasses national values and principles of governance.

Specifically, Gachagua is accused of making public utterances that are deemed inciteful, reckless, and inflammatory, with the potential to incite ethnic hatred and divide communities.

Adding to his woes, President William Ruto has remained silent on Gachagua’s political troubles, further isolating the Deputy President.

Rigathi Gachagua's wife and children

Rigathi Gachagua is married to Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku, whom he met at State House. Together, they have two sons: Kelvin Gachagua, a software engineer, and Keith Ikinu Rigathi, a medical doctor who helps manage the family’s businesses.