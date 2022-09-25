Rigathi Gachagua mourns elder brother with emotional message

The second in command condoled with the deceased’s immediate family, noting that his death was a big blow.

"The news of your passing on last night hit me hard as I remain alone among the Kirigo sons. My heartfelt condolences to your family, the Kirigo family, the larger Gachagua family and the extended Reriani family. May the almighty God give your wife and son strength to bear the loss. I love you big the way you have always loved me," Gachagua said.

The DP also reminisced his final moments with his brother shortly as he prepared for his inauguration as the DP.

"We spent quality time for three days during our inauguration. You were so happy, jovial and full of life. We shared beautiful moments of our life back in the village. I had the opportunity to thank you for paying my school fees in high school."

"We agreed on your enhanced role to lead the Kirigo family in view of my National duties. We parted happily and agreed that I would come home after we settle down to discuss family matters." Gachagua recounted.

Generous man who educated Gachagua

Other leaders who have condoled with the deceased’s family are Nyeri governor, Mutahi Kahiga and Nyeri County Woman Representative, Rahab Mukami.

Governor Kahiga remembered the deceased as a generous man, adding that he paid school fees for his younger sibling and current Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

"On behalf of Nyeri people, I send my heartfelt condolences to H.E Rigathi Gachagua and H.E. Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, and the larger Gachagua family, on the sudden death of Jack Reriani last night.

"Among the many things he will be remembered for, is his generosity. He even paid school fees for our deputy President H.E Rigathi Gachagua. May his soul rest in Eternal peace, "Kahiga stated.

On her part, the Nyeri Woman Representative prayed for God’s comfort as the family goes through the difficult time.