Rita Waeni's mother reveals what she knows about daughter's murder suspect

Amos Robi

Waeni was found dead on January 14 in a short-term rental apartment in Nairobi’s Roysambu area.

Suspect behind the murder of Rita Waeni
Suspect behind the murder of Rita Waeni

Five months after the gruesome murder of Rita Waeni, a 20-year-old student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), the family's persistent inquiries, the main suspect remains at large, leaving them with unanswered questions.

Waeni was found dead in Roysambu with her body was dismembered and its head was missing. It was later found at a dam in Kiambu County on January 21.

Crimes and investigative journalist Franklin Wallah in a lengthy feature dubbed 'Crimes Untold' shared Waeni's family frustrations at the lack of updates from the detectives handling the case, particularly since the release of two Nigerian suspects in February.

According to Waeni's mother, her daughter had mentioned a person named C.M. whom she planned to meet, but she was unaware of the context or platform of their communication.

Rita Waeni
Rita Waeni Rita Waeni Pulse Live Kenya

Waeni's last conversation with her aunt revealed her intention to meet this individual for dinner at a mall along Thika Road.

The aunt recalled leaving Waeni at home around 3:30 p.m., after which she received a text from Waeni stating her plan to meet the man. Concerned, the aunt contacted Waeni's mother.

Waeni's mother explained that her daughter felt it was urgent to meet the suspect, as he claimed to be leaving the country the following day. Despite attempts to postpone the meeting, Waeni ultimately agreed to go through with it.

Security camera footage captured Waeni and the suspect walking towards a rented apartment for the night.

A video recorded by Waeni on that fateful night depicted the apartment's living room with drinks and music, but it did not show the suspect's face.

The late Rita Waeni
The late Rita Waeni Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI in April revealed it had traced the Instagram account that had been in communication with Waeni which bore the name Carlton Maina.

However, DCI said the account name was later changed several times and finally pulled down immediately after the student’s murder.

Waeni's father revealed that he had spoken with Mohamed Amin, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who assured him of their capability to track down the perpetrator.

He appealed to the DCI boss, the Inspector General, and the President for swift action in resolving the case.

