Rivalry between Muthama and Governor Mutua threatens Kenya Kwanza unity

Mutua’s rocky relationship with United Democratic Alliance Chairman Johnstone Muthama has begun playing out in public.

The UDA chair was conspicuously missing during a rally in Tala, Machakos where the governor was hosting DP Ruto on Tuesday.

Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Pulse Live Kenya

As the rally was going on, Muthama was hosting a meeting of UDA Machakos aspirants.

Some of the UDA officials in the region also hit out at Mutua, accusing him of fighting the DP but expecting all would be well after joining Kenya Kwanza.

"We welcome all partners to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance but remind them not to come with demands but to respect us because we are like the first wife,” said Moses Banda a resource mobilization coordinator in UDA.

On Wednesday, Muthama maintained that he would not work with Mutua until he apologised for the alleged misuse of public funds.

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama Pulse Live Kenya

"I have had differences with Mutua for the last 9 years about governance in terms of utilization of public funds. I have always been against the squandering of public funds which he has never rectified as of yesterday. I am a principled person and I could not see why I could compromise on my beliefs.