River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

Miriam Mwende

IPOA has raised concern over an increase in reported incidents of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Kenya

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) boss Anne Makori
Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) boss Anne Makori

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has released its preliminary findings as investigations into the killing of at least 36 people whose bodies were recovered from River Yala on diverse dates and who are believed to have been victims of extrajudicial killings.

The Authority has established that at least 25 of the victims were executed by the same perpetrators as evidenced by the similar nature of their injuries and the same cause of death.

Appealing to members of the public to provide any information they may have, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori confirmed that the body had established cases of police involvement in a number of the killings.

"Ipoa shall initiate an inquiry into cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and support any tribunal, commission or other initiatives seeking to unravel the cases," she stated.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori
READ: Police issue statement on River Yala bodies, deny the number reported

Conveying that the body is investigating a total of 112 cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, Makori noted that a high number of the victims were reported missing in Nairobi prior to their deaths.

"Ipoa continues to investigate cases where the police are alleged to have engaged in extrajudicial operations, including enforced disappearances and killings. Upon completion of investigations, the authority will publish and publicise its findings and make appropriate recommendations," she added.

She went on to observe that most of the victims were reportedly abducted from other counties before their bodies were eventually discovered in the Siaya County river.

  1. Nairobi - 30
  2. Mombasa - 14
  3. Kwale - 11
  4. Nakuru - 8
  5. Baringo - 6
  6. Kilifi - 5
  7. Uasin Gishu - 5
  8. Lamu - 5

Makori also mentioned Kisumu, Embu, Kakamega and Siaya counties accounted for a number of the cases under investigation.

The IPOA boss noted that the Authority is also investigating a police operation in Namariat village, Turkana East constituency where 11 people were killed including eight police officers.

The statement by IPOA comes as police are once again on the spot for the death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who, according to a police statement, was killed as a result of mistaken identity.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

