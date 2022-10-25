River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

The Authority has established that at least 25 of the victims were executed by the same perpetrators as evidenced by the similar nature of their injuries and the same cause of death.

Appealing to members of the public to provide any information they may have, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori confirmed that the body had established cases of police involvement in a number of the killings.

"Ipoa shall initiate an inquiry into cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and support any tribunal, commission or other initiatives seeking to unravel the cases," she stated.

Conveying that the body is investigating a total of 112 cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, Makori noted that a high number of the victims were reported missing in Nairobi prior to their deaths.

"Ipoa continues to investigate cases where the police are alleged to have engaged in extrajudicial operations, including enforced disappearances and killings. Upon completion of investigations, the authority will publish and publicise its findings and make appropriate recommendations," she added.

She went on to observe that most of the victims were reportedly abducted from other counties before their bodies were eventually discovered in the Siaya County river.

Nairobi - 30 Mombasa - 14 Kwale - 11 Nakuru - 8 Baringo - 6 Kilifi - 5 Uasin Gishu - 5 Lamu - 5

Makori also mentioned Kisumu, Embu, Kakamega and Siaya counties accounted for a number of the cases under investigation.

The IPOA boss noted that the Authority is also investigating a police operation in Namariat village, Turkana East constituency where 11 people were killed including eight police officers.