Video: Rixxos Lounge employees defend boss after police probe his altercation with lady staffer

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited the entertainment joint on Thursday evening where he had a talk with employees who shed more light on the incident.

One staffer said that the lady who was demanding her salary was being abusive to their boss who also reacted in an abusive way.

"They were already insulting each other when they came in. They went up to the office and came back down before heading to the area with the sunken lounges.

"There is no way I can address you in a disrepectful way and expect that I will be polite. He is not a saint but there was no way that conversation would have been smooth," said one of the employees.

When Sonko tried to establish whether the staffers had been paid their dues on time, they all said yes in unison.

"Why are they tarnishing the name of the company? " the employee addressing Sonko wondered.

Another lady who works at the lounge said the altercation also involved other ladies who she claimed had conspired to steal Sh700,000 from their boss and that the matter had been reported to the police.

"They (disgruntled staff in the video) said that they would bring this place down and would not accept to be labelled as thieves," the employee said, adding that the fired ladies claimed to have connections with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, prompting their boss to also claim he knew President William Ruto.

Video of altercation goes viral

The undated video showed the said manager verbally abusing the employee and threatening to deal with her, after insisting that he would not pay her the salary she was owed.

The manager also claimed he was untouchable, alleging that he was well-connected and in direct communication with the president.

"I am not paying you, do you think you can take me anywhere, listen I talk to the President directly. If I resolve to take action against you you will regret it, I will not pay you," he told off the lady.

The video was widely shared on social media, capturing the attention of various leaders and security officials.

“The National Police Service has noted a distasteful video clip circulating on social media showing a man alleged to be the owner of Rixxos Lounge in Kitengela threatening a female employee demanding her unpaid salary.

"In accordance with our mandate to serve and protect all citizens, we have commenced our investigation into the matter," read a statement from the office of the inspector general of police.

The police also asked the lady who was at the receiving end of the manager’s wrath to report the matter to the police.

Many Kenyans also expressed their displeasure with the hotel’s management, asking the president to intervene on the lady’s behalf.