Royal Media Services journalist, Robin Njogu is dead.

Njogu's death was announced by ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru who mourned him as a journalist who contributed immensely to the growth of radio news in Kenya,

"I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family," said CS Mucheru.

His death comes hours after his mother passed on.

At the time of death, Robin Njogu worked as the Managing Editor, Radio, at the Royal Media Services (RMS).

He succumbed as he was undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi.