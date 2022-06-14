Detectives are investigating an incident in Rongai where a woman was accosted by a gang of thieves who broke into her house.
Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani
Detectives believe the suspect was a former police officer who went rogue.
According to reports reaching the newsdesk, the two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
One of the suspects was nabbed after reportedly withdrawing Sh240,000 from a shop in Mwiki, Kasarani in Nairobi.
The money was ostensibly wired from the victim's accounts during the robbery.
Police also arrested the Mpesa agent who was manning the shop where the money was withdrawn for questioning.
Sources aware of the investigations say the man is being treated as the main suspect behind the daring attack.
The Ministry of Interior through the Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i said the Rongai area is going to have a special team partner with the local police to oversee the security in the area.
The case which was reported at Kandisi police station is the fifth to be reported in recent months and has seen the construction of a police station commence immediately which will help in combating crime in the area.
The CS appointed Pius Gitari, a Senior Superintendent of Police to take charge of security operations in the area, all crime reports in the recent past will also be forwarded to his office by Tuesday, June 14.
The CS further ordered that no entertainment spots or restaurants run between Kandisi and Rimpa stage as it is purely residential and even hosts government officials.
"Entertainment joints and restaurants should not operate in between Kandisi and Rimpa stage as it's the purely residential area hosting various senior government officials," Matiang’i said.
While the victim in the incident was not hurt, they made away with valuables household items most of them electronics of an unknown cash value.
