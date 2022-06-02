RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wajackoyah cleared to vie for elections

Cyprian Kimutai

Wajackoyah had earlier been denied clearance by IEBC

Professor George Wajackoyah and his running-mate Justina Wamae appear before IEBC

Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah has officially become the second Presidential aspirant to secure clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a statement, IEBC revealed that Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae had managed to collect enough signatures. "We can now confirm that you have met the minimum requirements...we have accepted your nomination as a Presidential candidate for the 2022 General Election...congratulations," IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

An elated Wajackoyah in his press conference expressed his appreciation to the Commission as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta for his determination to maintain and promote democracy across the country.

"Kenya is attaining the highest level of democracy, I want to thank the President for empowering this institution with the required resources to make it make proper determinations that are acceptable and that will go down as milestones of this country," he said.

Wajackoyah had earlier been rejected by IEBC for failing to raise the requisite 2,000 signatures per county in at least 24 counties. The lawyer had only managed to provide 17 signatures by Monday, May 30 when he first met with the commission.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

