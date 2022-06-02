Wajackoyah cleared to vie for elections

In a statement, IEBC revealed that Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae had managed to collect enough signatures. "We can now confirm that you have met the minimum requirements...we have accepted your nomination as a Presidential candidate for the 2022 General Election...congratulations," IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

An elated Wajackoyah in his press conference expressed his appreciation to the Commission as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta for his determination to maintain and promote democracy across the country.

"Kenya is attaining the highest level of democracy, I want to thank the President for empowering this institution with the required resources to make it make proper determinations that are acceptable and that will go down as milestones of this country," he said.