Snakes, hyenas, dog meat, dominate Wajackoyah's manifesto

Cyprian Kimutai

Wajackoyah launched his manifesto dubbed ten steps to freedom

Professor George Wajackoyah at the launch of Roots Party manifesto.
Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has pledged, he will introduce the rearing of snakes, exportation of hyena testicles and dog meat to China in an attempt to boost Kenya's economy.

Professor Wajackoyah made the revelations on Thursday, June 30 when he officially launched his manifesto dubbed ten steps to freedom at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

With less than 40 days to go until the August 9, General Election, Professor Wajackoyah promised Kenyans that his manifesto has been designed to to clear Kenya's debt.

Prof George Wajackoyah's running Justina Wamae.
One strategy that he plans to implement is the cultivation of the drug in Nyeri county where he estimates, proceeds from the exportation of marijuana products can enable every Kenyan each year to receive a cheque to the tune of Sh200,000.

"One acre of marijuana can earn you sh8 million per harvest. The whole of Nyeri county is 583,000 acres. This means that if we grew marijuana in Nyeri county, Nyeri residents will earn sh4.6 Trillion per harvest," he said in part.

The lawyer-cum-politician further emphasised on the exportation of dog meat to China, as he claims dogs can be a form of medicine, a contrast to what The World Health Organization (WHO) says.

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah dances alongside his supporters at KICC on the day he launched his manifesto. Photos| Evans Habil | NMG
WHO warns that the trade, slaughter and consumption of dogs poses human health risks from trichinellosis, cholera and rabies.

"Dogs are medicine to us also. They are healing. But then we have excess dogs in Lubao market in Kakamega, where we have so many poor people. Where I come from, we have so many dogs. We shall export dog meat to China," said Professor Wajackoyah.

The rearing of snakes also dominated Wajackoya's ten steps to freedom. He claims that farmers of venomous snakes have the potential of making a total of Sh600,000 in the event they sell a vial of anti-venom.

“For example, a cobra farmer would make $6,300 from a vial of cobra anti-venom. If we harvest Black mamba anti-venom, a Kenyan farmer will make $5,300 per vial,” the manifesto says.

Researcher and political analyst Gwanda Ogot was also present during the launch of the manifesto
Another animal that was not spared in his manifesto was the hyena, commonly referred to as 'fisi' in this neck of the woods. According to the Roots party presidential candidate, testicles from Hyena as well as its' meat have a potential to boost the economy.

"1,000 male hyenas have 2,000 testicles. I hear the testicles are medicine to the Chinese. The testicles can fetch more money than even Ganja. One testicle is almost KSh6million. So, we shall export hyena testicles, dog meat and hyenas," he said.

  • Legalisation of marijuana
  • Rearing of snakes
  • Exportation of dog meat
  • Hanging of corrupt government officials
  • Shutting down SGR
  • Four-day work week
  • Suspension of constitution
  • Shifting capital city to Isiolo
  • Creation of eight states
  • Deportation of idle foreigners

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

