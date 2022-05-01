The two parties - respectively founded and led by Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi - signed an agreement to be part of the Azimio la Umoja coalition and now want out.

Registrar Anne Nderitu has barred the parties from leaving Azimio citing the terms in the agreement they signed at the KICC on March 12, 2022.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu during a past meeting (Standard) Pulse Live Kenya

The RPP stated that the decision to leave contravenes their agreement and they were required to meet the conditions for withdrawal.

"Your attention is drawn to the provisions of the Third Schedule to the PPA (Political Parties Act) and the Azimio coalition agreement that stipulate the procedure for a party to either join or exit the coalition,” said Nderitu.

She added: "Azimio is already a registered coalition political party in terms of Section 7(7) of the Political Parties Act, 2011 and the Political Parties (Registration) Regulation, 2019, hence the Registrar has no mandate to sanction the withdrawal as per your request, save for where due process outlined in the coalition agreement has been followed.”

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

According to regulations set by the Azimio coalition, no member party is allowed to leave the coalition for at least a year. With a period of fewer than six months to the General Election in August, none of the parties is allowed to exit.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio alliance agreement also specifically stipulates: “No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election.”

It further clarifies that should a member wish to leave, they can only do so after giving 90-days' notice to the Coalition Council.

Kingi writes letter to leave Azimio Coalition

In a letter on Friday, PAA leader Amason Kingi, stating their desire to exit the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

“The PAA NEC in a meeting held on 25th April 2022 resolved that the ratification of the agreement signed on 5th April 2022 be and is hereby declined. Despite signing the agreement 20 days ago, no copies have been supplied,” the letter said in part.