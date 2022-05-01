RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why parties can't leave Azimio Coalition until March 2023

Thomas Bosire

Alfred Mutua's Maendleo party and Kingi's PAA locked out of leaving Azimio

Regitrar of Political Parties blocks Dr Alfred Mutua party MCC, Amason Kingi party PAA from leaving Azimio
Regitrar of Political Parties blocks Dr Alfred Mutua party MCC, Amason Kingi party PAA from leaving Azimio

The Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) has turned down requests by the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) and Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) political parties to exit the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

The two parties - respectively founded and led by Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi - signed an agreement to be part of the Azimio la Umoja coalition and now want out.

Registrar Anne Nderitu has barred the parties from leaving Azimio citing the terms in the agreement they signed at the KICC on March 12, 2022.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu during a past meeting
Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu during a past meeting Acting Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu during a past meeting (Standard) Pulse Live Kenya

The RPP stated that the decision to leave contravenes their agreement and they were required to meet the conditions for withdrawal.

"Your attention is drawn to the provisions of the Third Schedule to the PPA (Political Parties Act) and the Azimio coalition agreement that stipulate the procedure for a party to either join or exit the coalition,” said Nderitu.

She added: "Azimio is already a registered coalition political party in terms of Section 7(7) of the Political Parties Act, 2011 and the Political Parties (Registration) Regulation, 2019, hence the Registrar has no mandate to sanction the withdrawal as per your request, save for where due process outlined in the coalition agreement has been followed.”

According to regulations set by the Azimio coalition, no member party is allowed to leave the coalition for at least a year. With a period of fewer than six months to the General Election in August, none of the parties is allowed to exit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the ODM NDC held at the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena on February 26, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the ODM NDC held at the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena on February 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio alliance agreement also specifically stipulates: “No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election.”

It further clarifies that should a member wish to leave, they can only do so after giving 90-days' notice to the Coalition Council.

In a letter on Friday, PAA leader Amason Kingi, stating their desire to exit the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

“The PAA NEC in a meeting held on 25th April 2022 resolved that the ratification of the agreement signed on 5th April 2022 be and is hereby declined. Despite signing the agreement 20 days ago, no copies have been supplied,” the letter said in part.

MCC leader Dr Mutua - citing what he termed as being left out in the dark, had like Kingi, expressed his desire to leave the coalition despite talks by Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

