Deputy OCS stabbed to death in Chang'aa den

Laikipia County Police Commander John Nyoike confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at approximately 7:30 pm.

Wandera had received information that a delivery of 20 liters of changaa was scheduled for the den and decided to take action.

He rode alone on a motorcycle to the location, and when he arrived, a confrontation took place.

According to the report, the woman wrestled Wandera down and stabbed him on his left chest with a knife, causing him to die instantly.

The suspect is still at large, and authorities are searching for her, while Wandera's body has been taken to St. Benedict Catholic Nyahururu hospital mortuary.

Government wages war against illicit brews

In February, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said government would establish a reward program for top performing security bosses, with the aim of incentivizing security management at the grassroots level.

“Our security teams must agree on targets. We must sit down and cascade the targets.

“We must bring down the rate of crime in our respective areas,” CS Kindiki emphasised.

One of the main objectives of this new initiative is to enforce the zero-tolerance policy on the trade in illicit brews and narcotics.

Kindiki recently listed these as the third existential threat to Kenya's future, alongside terrorism and banditry, due to the apparent public health risks arising from their trade, including a decline in productivity.

"We are going to be extremely ruthless with those who are selling toxic substances, and one of the target we’re setting for our officers is to make sure that we go to the dens where these substances being manufactured and sold,” he said.