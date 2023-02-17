ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Deputy OCS stabbed to death in Chang'aa den

Denis Mwangi

Peter Wandera, the Deputy Officer Commanding Station in Rumuruti, was fatally stabbed in a changaa den located in Maundu ni Meri village in Laikipia west on Thursday evening, February 16.

The Deputy Officer Commanding Station in Rumuruti Peter Wandera
The Deputy Officer Commanding Station in Rumuruti Peter Wandera

According to reports, Wandera had conducted a solo raid on the den and was allegedly stabbed by the owner of the establishment, a woman named Jackline Leperle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Laikipia County Police Commander John Nyoike confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at approximately 7:30 pm.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

Wandera had received information that a delivery of 20 liters of changaa was scheduled for the den and decided to take action.

He rode alone on a motorcycle to the location, and when he arrived, a confrontation took place.

According to the report, the woman wrestled Wandera down and stabbed him on his left chest with a knife, causing him to die instantly.

The suspect is still at large, and authorities are searching for her, while Wandera's body has been taken to St. Benedict Catholic Nyahururu hospital mortuary.

In February, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said government would establish a reward program for top performing security bosses, with the aim of incentivizing security management at the grassroots level.

Our security teams must agree on targets. We must sit down and cascade the targets.

“We must bring down the rate of crime in our respective areas,” CS Kindiki emphasised.

One of the main objectives of this new initiative is to enforce the zero-tolerance policy on the trade in illicit brews and narcotics.

Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki speaking during a public baraza in Kipipiri, Nyandarua on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki speaking during a public baraza in Kipipiri, Nyandarua on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki recently listed these as the third existential threat to Kenya's future, alongside terrorism and banditry, due to the apparent public health risks arising from their trade, including a decline in productivity.

"We are going to be extremely ruthless with those who are selling toxic substances, and one of the target we’re setting for our officers is to make sure that we go to the dens where these substances being manufactured and sold,” he said.

In his speech, Kindiki stressed the need to cut off the distribution channels of these harmful substances, stating that the government is committed to destroying this "cancer" before it destroys the community.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu mourns his grandfather, the long-serving Luo Council of Elders president

Willis Raburu mourns his grandfather, the long-serving Luo Council of Elders president

Pokot MP defends why he secured freedom for 7 suspected bandits

Pokot MP defends why he secured freedom for 7 suspected bandits

Deputy OCS stabbed to death in Chang'aa den

Deputy OCS stabbed to death in Chang'aa den

What DCI gathered from street where NHIF staffer was shot

What DCI gathered from street where NHIF staffer was shot

Recapture of Jubilee by Uhuru allies gains momentum

Recapture of Jubilee by Uhuru allies gains momentum

5 Kenyan politicians who were kicked out of parliament over dress code

5 Kenyan politicians who were kicked out of parliament over dress code

Judge rules on legality of CAS positions

Judge rules on legality of CAS positions

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

Armed thugs break into CS Aisha Jumwa's home, steal items worth over Sh1 million

Armed thugs break into CS Aisha Jumwa's home, steal items worth over Sh1 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NHIF offices

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

An undated image of George Magoha and his wife Barbara with their son Michael

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

President at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits