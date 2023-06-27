The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto accused of saving Gov Orengo's deputy, Oduol, from impeachment

Denis Mwangi

Azimio legislators claimed President Ruto influenced the voting

President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023
President William Ruto has been accused of having a hand in the survival of Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol against impeachment.

Twenty-seven senators voted to save Oduol while 16 approved the charges levelled against him. During the vote, 36 lawmakers were present in the chambers while 3 voted virtually.

The DG had been found guilty of gross violations of the Constitution and other laws, as well as misleading the public by giving false information by the Senate special Ad-hoc committee.

However, tables turned when the report was brought before the house, where a majority of senators rejected the report.

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol in the Senate
A number of senators allied with President Ruto openly supported Oduol while those allied with Raila Odinga sought to impeach him.

Azimio legislators claimed President Ruto influenced the voting.

This government does not stand for the fight against corruption. If State House had not interfered, William Oduol would have been impeached by the Senate.

William Oduol was found culpable of two offenses, but Kenya Kwanza Senators decided to save him from early on when the issue came to the floor of the House regardless of the committee’s report,” Makueni senator Dan Maanzo said in an interview.

Vihiga Senator Geoffrey Osotsi described what happened was a confirmation that Parliamentary democracy was on trial.

The Senate special committee found Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol culpable but that changed quickly after Kenya Kwanza members were summoned to State House to be against the report,” he said.

On the other hand, Ruto’s camp defended that the head of state had no interest in the matter, saying his office was too busy.

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol in the Senate
It’s reckless for Senator Osotsi to accuse President Ruto of having a hand in the decision of not impeaching D.G. Oduol. The President’s schedule is jam-packed, with events like the Safari Rally, trips to Paris and London,” Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei said.

“As I said William Oduol remains as Deputy Governor of Siaya County. Impeachment Proceedings at Senate finds him NOT Guilty. In Parliament we shall not allow Tinga/Azimio-OKA to win on anything,” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei added.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

