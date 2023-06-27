Ruto accused of saving Gov Orengo's deputy, Oduol, from impeachment

Twenty-seven senators voted to save Oduol while 16 approved the charges levelled against him. During the vote, 36 lawmakers were present in the chambers while 3 voted virtually.

The DG had been found guilty of gross violations of the Constitution and other laws, as well as misleading the public by giving false information by the Senate special Ad-hoc committee.

However, tables turned when the report was brought before the house, where a majority of senators rejected the report.

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol in the Senate Pulse Live Kenya

A number of senators allied with President Ruto openly supported Oduol while those allied with Raila Odinga sought to impeach him.

Azimio legislators claimed President Ruto influenced the voting.

“This government does not stand for the fight against corruption. If State House had not interfered, William Oduol would have been impeached by the Senate.

“William Oduol was found culpable of two offenses, but Kenya Kwanza Senators decided to save him from early on when the issue came to the floor of the House regardless of the committee’s report,” Makueni senator Dan Maanzo said in an interview.

Vihiga Senator Geoffrey Osotsi described what happened was a confirmation that Parliamentary democracy was on trial.

“The Senate special committee found Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol culpable but that changed quickly after Kenya Kwanza members were summoned to State House to be against the report,” he said.

On the other hand, Ruto’s camp defended that the head of state had no interest in the matter, saying his office was too busy.

“It’s reckless for Senator Osotsi to accuse President Ruto of having a hand in the decision of not impeaching D.G. Oduol. The President’s schedule is jam-packed, with events like the Safari Rally, trips to Paris and London,” Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei said.

