Ruto addresses claims of Kenya hiding General in Sudan conflict, taking sides

Charles Ouma

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's de facto leader’s side rejected Ruto as the leader of the IGAD mediation team

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has addressed claims that Kenya is hosting one of the two parties in the Sudan Conflict, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo alias Hemeti, the leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces.

In an interview with France 24, the president denied the allegations and explained Kenya’s position in the matter is the pursuit of peace.

Ruto who declined to be drawn into the Sudan conflict added that Kenya is not a party in the ongoing conflict as claimed by the faction led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"General Burhan says they don't want William Ruto because they believe he's backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. So, basically, you were told don't mess with Sudan. What is your reaction?" France 24’s Marc Perelman asked.

Ruto clarified that the main accusation against Kenya in the conflict is that the country is allegedly hosting Rapid Support Forces leader, General Dagalo in one of its hospitals where the ailing leader is alleged to be receiving treatment.

"Well, everybody has their own opinion. We do not want interference. The main accusation against Kenya is that we have Hemeti in one of our hospitals in Nairobi.

"This is a false narrative," Ruto said, adding that Kenya’s only interest in the matter is finding peace, working together with Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

With the conflict in its third month, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan expressed objection to Kenya's chairing of the Sudan mediation initiative.

READ: Hussein Mohamed responds after Sudan rejected Ruto as head of IGAD mediation

Reports emerged that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan prefers the mediation be led by South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, rejecting President William Ruto's chairmanship earlier in the week.

The general alleged that Kenya is not a neutral party, accusing it of harboring leaders of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who are also embroiled in the conflict.

A statement released by State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed noted that Kenya will continue to play its role in seeking peaceful and sustainable resolutions to conflicts and remains committed to regional and international initiatives.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

