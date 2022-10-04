Ruto appoints new ADC from KDF Special Forces branch

Lieutenant Colonel Lekolool has handed over to Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga who was drafted from the Kenya Army.

Timothy was promoted to Brigadier and redeployed to the Department of Defence headquarters in Hurlingham.

Colonel Lengusuranga started his work by accompanying President Ruto to Mathira, Nyeri County where he attended the burial of Jack Gachagua, the elder brother of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Before his appointment, he served as a senior Special Forces branch commander and an accomplished military man, having been commissioned in 1999.

Lieutenant Colonel Damaris Agnetta, also of the Kenya Army was appointed as the assistant ADC to replace Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui.

Colonel Nduta has been assigned to the Department of Defense's main office after being promoted to the rank of colonel.

The new assistant ADC, Lieutenant Colonel Agnetta, has been a member of the KDF artillery department and was commissioned in 2003. Additionally, she participated in a UN Observer Mission.

Candidates who are appointed as ADCs are forwarded by the KDF top brass but the president also has a say in terms of preference.

According to a past interview by former ADC Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka, former President Jome Kenyatta once fired an ADC and had him discharged from the military.

“There was yet another officer who was selected by the army commander to be the ADC unfortunately he did not behave himself so the president fired him. In fact, he got him out of the army so, at that stage, he told the army commander the next ADC must be the person he interviews and makes a decision on whether he wants that individual or not," the retired army officer said.

The role of the president’s Aide de Camp has been misunderstood for many years, as some Kenyans refer to him as a bodyguard.