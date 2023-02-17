ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto appoints Raila's former aide as parastatal chair

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has appointed a former aide of Azimio leader Raila Odinga in his latest raft of parastatal changes.

President William Ruto chairs a meeting at State House in February 2023

President William Ruto appointed Former Kanduyi Member of Parliament Alfred Khang’ati as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Nzoia Sugar Company.

Khang’ati had previously served as Assistant Minister in the Office of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the coalition government and later in the Ministry of Internal Security.

The task ahead of Khang'ati is arduous, as he must now work towards revitalizing the Nzoia Sugar Company, which has been hard-pressed by debts that have severely hindered its operations.

Former Kanduyi Member of Parliament Alfred Khang’ati Pulse Live Kenya

As a result, farmers have been vocal in expressing their discontent with the low returns they have been receiving.

It is now up to Khang'ati to navigate these challenges and bring about a renewed sense of hope to the company.

READ: Gov't to sell parastatals without Parliament's approval in proposed law

He started his political career in 2007 as an MP for Kanduyi on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket. He unsuccessfully vied for the Bungoma Governor position in 2013.

Khang'ati again ran for the position of Governor in Bungoma under the Orange Democratic Movement in 2017 but lost. He later ditched ODM to join Jubilee and was received by Ruto who was then the deputy party leader.

Former Kanduyi Member of Parliament Alfred Khang’ati speaking during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

In 2022, he rejoined ODM and vied for his former Kanduyi seat but lost.

In November the same year, he ditched ODM again to join Ford Kenya and was received by Speaker Moses Wetangula, the former party leader.

Additionally, President Ruto has appointed Samson Kipkoech as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Tourism Fund Board following the revocation of the appointment of Alphonse Kioko.

READ: President Ruto sacks 5 Uhuru-era appointees

Dr. Abdillahi Ibrahim was appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Kenya Medical Research Institute to replace Daniel Musyoka.

