Ruto badmouths Uhuru during private meeting in Eldoret

Pulse Contributor

President Ruto has spent his end-year break at the Eldoret State Lodge where he has been hosting guests including Rift Valley politicians

President William Ruto at the the annual Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Fair in Baringo County on December 22, 2022

President William Ruto has claimed that his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta is dependent on the goodwill of the Kenya Kwanza administration since leaving office in September.

The President is alleged to have made the claim during a private meeting held at the Eldoret State Lodge with politicians from the Rift region at the beginning of the week.

An MP who was present at the meeting quoted Ruto to have stated that Uhuru lacked foresight in supporting the Azimio La Umoja coalition party instead of backing his then-deputy for the presidency.

Ruto insisted that Uhuru had frustrated him during his second term, stating that he had remained loyal to the former president.

“Uhuru fought me, frustrated and humiliated me, despite my loyalty to him for many years. He betrayed me by siding with individuals who never supported him, but now, where is he? I am now the President,” the MP quoted Ruto while speaking to Nation.

President William Ruto embraces former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 5th president's inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium on September 13, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The President asked the leaders present at the meeting to remain loyal to their causes and those who supported them in their political pursuits cautioning them to think of the future.

Do not abandon your campaign team or friends, you will need them. Uhuru fought me but now, he depends on me for many things,” the president was quoted.

READ: Ruto: Why I appointed Uhuru peace envoy despite past political differences

President Ruto has spent his Christmas break in Eldoret hosting a number of guests including locals at his home in Sugoi.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

