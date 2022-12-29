Ruto badmouths Uhuru during private meeting in Eldoret

The President is alleged to have made the claim during a private meeting held at the Eldoret State Lodge with politicians from the Rift region at the beginning of the week.

An MP who was present at the meeting quoted Ruto to have stated that Uhuru lacked foresight in supporting the Azimio La Umoja coalition party instead of backing his then-deputy for the presidency.

Ruto insisted that Uhuru had frustrated him during his second term, stating that he had remained loyal to the former president.

“Uhuru fought me, frustrated and humiliated me, despite my loyalty to him for many years. He betrayed me by siding with individuals who never supported him, but now, where is he? I am now the President,” the MP quoted Ruto while speaking to Nation.

Pulse Live Kenya

The President asked the leaders present at the meeting to remain loyal to their causes and those who supported them in their political pursuits cautioning them to think of the future.

“Do not abandon your campaign team or friends, you will need them. Uhuru fought me but now, he depends on me for many things,” the president was quoted.