Mashujaa Day 2024: Ruto's fiery speech, Gachagua grounded & history made

Charles Ouma

"Our heroes did not hail from one village or speak one language," President Ruto stated while in his speech which called for unity

President William Ruto leading the country in celebrating the 61st Mashujaa Day at the Kwale Stadium, Kwale County.
President William Ruto leading the country in celebrating the 61st Mashujaa Day at the Kwale Stadium, Kwale County.

The 61st Mashujaa Day celebrations were presided over by President William Ruto in Kwale National Stadium with the Head of State delivering a powerful message against politics of exclusion that surfaced during impeachment proceedings against Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto was received by Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki and made his way to the venue for the ceremony.

READ: Gachagua: 20 minutes that saved my life, Ruto's viciousness & my health

The president highlighted some of the projects being implemented by his administration such as the Affordable Housing Programme and the Social Health Insurance Fund while drumming up support for unity.

"Our heroes did not hail from one village or speak one language. Our heroes are numerous and diverse, united by a principled commitment to confront an unjust, exclusive, and oppressive system in pursuit of the noble vision of national liberation." Ruto stated.

He hailed the affordable housing program as a success, noting that it has not only addressed shortage in housing, but has also provided employment opportunities.

"To facilitate this, the government has allocated Ksh.4.4 billion specifically for payments to MSMEs supplying goods and services under the program. Our collaboration with the Jua Kali sector has demonstrated the Affordable Housing Program’s significant potential to transform local manufacturing," Ruto said.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and Speaker Moses Wetangula at the 61st Mashujaa Day at the Kwale Stadium, Kwale County.
First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and Speaker Moses Wetangula at the 61st Mashujaa Day at the Kwale Stadium, Kwale County.
He also called for patience, noting that SHIF will make access to universal healthcare a reality in Kenya.

READ: They have tried to assassinate me twice - Gachagua says after hospital discharge

“To achieve universal health coverage, we have transformed the provision of healthcare to enable all Kenyans to access promotive and preventive services in addition to curative services, first under an all-inclusive social health framework and also through programmes like Afya Bora Mashinani, which has on-boarded over 100,000 community health promoters, who provide care directly to people in their homes.” President Ruto explained.

There was a light moment when the president danced to the Anguka Nayo hit song that was synonymous with the Gen Z protests in which Ruto’s government was heavily criticized with calls for his resignation.

History was also made with Lieutenant Colonel Faith Mwagandi invited becoming the first woman to lead the Guard of Honour and inviting the Commander-In Chief to inspect a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces.

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on his part failed to attend Mashujaa Day celebrations, revealing that there were concerted efforts by the Presidency to ensure that he does not make it for the event.

READ:Parallel Mashujaa Day: Teargas, arrests & heavy police presence at Uhuru Park

"I know there was a concerted effort that I should not go to Kwale for the celebration," Gachagua stating, revealing that explicit orders were given to Wilson Airport that he should not board any flight to Kwale.

Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge
Impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking from Karen Hospital after discharge

Further, owners of helicopters and those operating leasing of choppers were given clear instructions not to assign him any of their choppers, leaving him grounded in Nairobi.

"All owners of helicopters were told that I was not allowed to use any of them to go to Kwale. I don't understand." Gachagua added.

Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki received the President in Kwale.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

