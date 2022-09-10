RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto did not rig: Maina Kamanda speaks on Uhuru’s blunders that cost Raila presidency

File image of Maina Kamanda
In what could signal the beginning of the end, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition stalwart Maina Kamanda has launched a scathing attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta, alleging a series of blunders and blaming him for Raila Odinga’s loss in the August 2022 presidential elections.

Kamanda noted that contrary to claims peddled in some quarters, President-elect William Ruto did not rig the elections.

According to the former Starehe MP, the president who heads the coalition failed Odinga when it mattered most due to the former’s strong-headedness.

He also blamed Uhuru for sidelining other stakeholders and being unwelcoming of other people's advisement.

Kamanda asserted that these blunders, coupled with a poor strategy that failed to secure votes in Uhuru’s backyard that saw Raila trail Ruto in the contest that saw the two garner 6.9 and 7.1 million votes respectively.

The lawmaker stated that Ruto won the contest fair and square, noting that “if anything, we (Azimio) would have been the ones to rig. We were in government”.

"I am a friend of Raila Odinga. The election was held, and it was not really rigged. I see Kioni saying it was rigged, but if anything, we would have been the ones to rig? We were in government. So any Jubilee member or Azimio should not say that it was rigged, but they should instead accept. We asked Baba to accept the results. In Mt Kenya, we gave him 1.3 million...I want to thank Baba because, for the first time, he accepted. I would ask Ruto to bring the country together," said Kamanda.

At the center of it all, Kamanda alleged that alcohol problem has put Kenya in the wrong path.

"We are here because of his alcohol problem. That alcohol has not taken this country on the right path. I heard Ruto saying people not take alcohol. Yes, do not," Kamanda alleged.

Divisions in Azimio

Raila’s loss has left Azimio deeply divided with accusations and counter accusations as rival factions blame each other for the loss.

Ruto was declared the president-elect on August 15, a decision that left the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deeply divided with four commissioners disowning the results.

Kenya's Supreme Court judges (L-R) Isaac Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala, DCJ Philomena Mwilu, CJ Martha Koome, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung'u and William Ouko during day one of hearing the consolidated presidential election petition on August 31, 2022 [Photo: Zakheem Rajan]
Raila and his running mate Martha Karua filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Ruto’s win.

The Supreme Court unanimously upheld Ruto’s victory, paving the way for the president-elect’s swearing in that is planned for 13 September 2022.

