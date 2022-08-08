Ruto explains his dirty trousers at meeting with former president

The EAC observer mission led by former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete visited Ruto at his home in Karen to discuss the upcoming General Election slated for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The team is expected to submit its report on the election by August 11.

The DP explained that the patch of dirt that could be seen on his trousers suggested that he had been busy, as is the nature of a ‘hustler’.

“Held consultations with former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete, who heads the EAC observer mission, in Karen, Nairobi County this evening. He was accompanied by EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki. Don’t mind the dirt on my trouser. It is the nurture of the hustling,” Ruto said.

Earlier in the day, the deputy president, who is the UDA presidential candidate, attended a church service at the Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu, in Nairobi led by Pastor Edward Mwai.

During the service, Ruto took to his knees as the pastor said a prayer for him alongside Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who is vying to become the next city governor.

Kikwete is heading the 52-member EAC election observer mission on August 9, having led successful missions in other African countries.

In 2019, he chaired the Commonwealth Observer Group during Nigeria’s general election and in 2021, he led the group during Zambia’s polls.

The work of election observers in Kenya

Observers help build public confidence in the honesty of electoral processes.

Observation of elections by independent observers enhances the legitimacy of the electoral processes, as well as the outcome.

The reports submitted by observers provide an objective critique of an electoral process, giving recommendations on how best the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission could improve future management of elections.

Many election observer organisations have a checklist of what to look out for while observing an election.

These criteria usually include the administration and functioning of the electoral process, the legal and institutional framework for the electoral process and the political context and climate in which the election is held.

The members cover the entire process from the beginning to the end, including the pre-election period, the election day and the post-election period.

They are granted access to polling stations, tallying centres and IEBC offices. They also attend meetings convened for briefings on elections.