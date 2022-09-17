Mixed reactions to Senator Cherargei's "Ruto found only 93.7M" remarks

The lawmaker added that former President Uhuru Kenyatta went home with everything and urged Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto.

“The economy is no longer in ICU But Death because H.E Ruto found only 93.7M at the treasury, Uhuru went home with everything. State Capture is REAL !. The country is broke Kenyans be patient H.E Ruto shall fix this thro economic transformation & Prayers from all of us. Amen.” The Senator wrote.

Cherargei was reminded that in August alone, KRA surpassed its target, collecting 149.6billion (an increase of 14.6% compared to the previous month).

According to the Senator, so broke is the government that even the Ksh200million for Ruto’s inauguration was a loan.

“Where was 200M for swearing gotten from?” Asked one John Ayieko to which Cherargei responded: “Loan”.

His claims sparked mixed reactions on social media as netizens putting him to task and questioning his sincerity while others defended him.

Netizens weigh in

Some dismissed him as an attention-seeker, reminding him that the current President, William Ruto was the Deputy President in the previous government and knew the state of the economy he would be inheriting hance no need to make noise over the same.

Kibet Ngeno: No more Excuses RUTO knew everything when he was vying for Presidency. Just deliver.

Choir Master Ochieng: Ati Uhuru, the previous government comprised of many including the vice president, so it's not only the former president.

Kiragu Muchiri: Stop stories we need performance not stories, Hustlers works with little they have.

Others challenged him to substantiate his claims and use constitutional means to recover anything that may have been taken away irregularly.

Mowong’ Oting: “Had AZIMIO and UHURU won, they would have had funds to run this country. If UHURU went home with our money, why not get it back? If he was running the country with his money, then run it with yours. Or you go home, we elect others who knew how to run it with that 93.7M.

A section of netizens opined that the Kenya Kwanza brigade was already preparing Kenyans for its failure, coming in the wake of a hike in fuel and electricity prices and after failing to lower maize flour prices.

Dr. Ayzaq: Wameanza kutafuta excuses as they plan to fail. Mahasola kuumia nayo wataumia