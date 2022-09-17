RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mixed reactions to Senator Cherargei's "Ruto found only 93.7M" remarks

Charles Ouma

H.E Ruto found only 93.7M at the treasury, Uhuru went home with everything-Senator Kiprotich Cherargei (Nandi)

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, looks on as his successor, William Ruto, lifts a sword at his inauguration ceremony on September 13, 2022
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, looks on as his successor, William Ruto, lifts a sword at his inauguration ceremony on September 13, 2022

Nandi Senator, Kiprotich Cherargei has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto inherited a dead economy with only 93.7Million at the treasury.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker added that former President Uhuru Kenyatta went home with everything and urged Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto.

“The economy is no longer in ICU But Death because H.E Ruto found only 93.7M at the treasury, Uhuru went home with everything. State Capture is REAL !. The country is broke Kenyans be patient H.E Ruto shall fix this thro economic transformation & Prayers from all of us. Amen.” The Senator wrote.

Cherargei was reminded that in August alone, KRA surpassed its target, collecting 149.6billion (an increase of 14.6% compared to the previous month).

According to the Senator, so broke is the government that even the Ksh200million for Ruto’s inauguration was a loan.

“Where was 200M for swearing gotten from?” Asked one John Ayieko to which Cherargei responded: “Loan”.

His claims sparked mixed reactions on social media as netizens putting him to task and questioning his sincerity while others defended him.

Netizens weigh in

Some dismissed him as an attention-seeker, reminding him that the current President, William Ruto was the Deputy President in the previous government and knew the state of the economy he would be inheriting hance no need to make noise over the same.

Kibet Ngeno: No more Excuses RUTO knew everything when he was vying for Presidency. Just deliver.

Choir Master Ochieng: Ati Uhuru, the previous government comprised of many including the vice president, so it's not only the former president.

Kiragu Muchiri: Stop stories we need performance not stories, Hustlers works with little they have.

Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei
Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei Pulse Live Kenya

Others challenged him to substantiate his claims and use constitutional means to recover anything that may have been taken away irregularly.

Mowong’ Oting: “Had AZIMIO and UHURU won, they would have had funds to run this country. If UHURU went home with our money, why not get it back? If he was running the country with his money, then run it with yours. Or you go home, we elect others who knew how to run it with that 93.7M.

A section of netizens opined that the Kenya Kwanza brigade was already preparing Kenyans for its failure, coming in the wake of a hike in fuel and electricity prices and after failing to lower maize flour prices.

Dr. Ayzaq: Wameanza kutafuta excuses as they plan to fail. Mahasola kuumia nayo wataumia

With a touch of humour, others alleged that the Senator may have been disappointed at finding nothing.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tabitha Karanja, Ichung’wah among Kenya Kwanza nominees for parliamentary leadership [List]

Tabitha Karanja, Ichung’wah among Kenya Kwanza nominees for parliamentary leadership [List]

Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

New Council of Governors chairperson unveiled as Kenya Kwanza outsmarts Azimio

New Council of Governors chairperson unveiled as Kenya Kwanza outsmarts Azimio

Mixed reactions to Senator Cherargei's Ruto found only 93.7M remarks

Mixed reactions to Senator Cherargei's "Ruto found only 93.7M" remarks

Raila's deadline for IEBC, Judiciary and concerns he wants to be addressed

Raila's deadline for IEBC, Judiciary and concerns he wants to be addressed

Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Oscar Sudi claps back at critics after he was spotted in Ruto's military chopper

Humble beginnings of 5 UDA office cooks, messengers rewarded with MCA positions

Humble beginnings of 5 UDA office cooks, messengers rewarded with MCA positions

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

Standoff in Azimio as Kalonzo changes tune

IG Mutyambai gets more powers despite Ruto's strong criticism

IG Mutyambai gets more powers despite Ruto's strong criticism

Trending

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag ahead of inauguration

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Junet Mohamed speaks for the first time after Raila lost presidential election

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro [Courtesy]

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder